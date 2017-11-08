News By Tag
Asian objects will be sold with items from the Western culture in Converse's East Meets West auction
An English repousse silver pitcher made by R&S Garrand of London around 1861, a seven-piece sterling silver tea service made in Germany, and a fine selection of Tibetan Buddhist thangkas (religious paintings) are key lots in the Dec. 1st sale.
Those are just a few items in a 474-lot auction where Asian objects will be sold along with items from the Western culture – hence the title East Meets West. Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and HiBid.com, plus the Converse Auctions website and via Google Play (for Android) and the App Store (for iPhone).
The eight-inch-tall silver plate, hand-chased and repoussed lidded pitcher by R&S Garrand has hunting scenes covering the body. The hallmarks, assay marks and city marks date it to London circa 1861. The German seven-piece sterling tea service includes a teapot on a warming stand, sugar, creamer, coffee and chocolate pot and a large pitcher. Both lots are estimated at $4,000-$6,000.
Thangkas are prized by collectors because they are strikingly detailed and beautiful and often quite old. Of the many in the auction, one standout is an 18th century example – a Tibetan Buddhist thangka showing a figure of Yama (and his twin, Yami), with the traditional bull's face, a crown of skulls and a third eye. The 49 inch by 65 ½ inch textile carries a reasonable estimate of $1,000-$1,500.
"This wonderfully packed auction, just in time for the holidays, features many items from a shop that operated on Philadelphia's Jewelers Row for over 70 years," said Todd Converse, owner of Converse Auctions, based in Malvern, adding, "Many of the Chinese items were consigned by a lifelong Washington, D.C.-based antiques collector. He was also an international businessman."
The silver pitcher and tea set, in fact, are from the D.C. consignor's estate. The auction will also feature Cartier and other fine watches, Atmos & Ogee clocks, Haitian art, Roseville wcj and Lladro pieces, sterling silver jewelry, rugs, fine diamond and gemstone jewelry, beer steins, Chinese porcelain, estate jewelry, oil paintings, carvings, furniture, African artifacts and vintage toys.
Leading with offerings from the East, a pair of Chinese huanghuali chairs with horseshoe backs and a backsplat with carved dragon medallion and floral motif is expected to hit $2,000-$4,000;
Chinese vases will feature a Qianlong "Hundred Deer" Zun vase with animal handles and a 100-deer theme, marked on the bottom, 19 ½ inches tall (est. $2,500-$3,500);
Asian jewelry will feature an amber-colored Chaozhou piece with large jade beads and turquoise bead pendants with tear-drops of dark pink stone, and a long, oval green jade center pendant (est. $1,000-$1,500)
Rounding out the offerings from the East is a pair of lots with identical estimates of $800-$1,200. One is a large Qing Dynasty zitan brush pot carved with a forest scene that includes many deer deeply carved in bas relief, pine trees and rocks. The other is a lot of two pages from a Persian manuscript, extremely detailed with village and courtship scenes plus calligraphy. There are also several additional lots of Persian miniatures.
On to the West, where fine antique clocks will showcase a 19th century French black slate mantle clock in an architectural-
The estate jewelry category will feature a 14kt white gold diamond and sapphire ring having a center stone of faceted sapphire surrounded by 17 prong-set brilliant cut diamonds (est. $800-$1,200);
Original artwork will include a painting of two peasant women, done in a folk art style by the Russian artist David Burliuk (1882-1967), 12 inches by 16 inches (est. $800-$1,200);
For more info, visit www.auctionsatconverse.com.
