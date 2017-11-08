Precision Door Service Named A Top Franchise For Veterans By Entrepreneur Magazine

Entrepreneur's 2017 Top Franchise for Veterans

--was recently ranked inmagazine's Top Franchises for Veterans list. This list recognizes the 150 franchisors offering incentives to veterans who join their systems.was ranked #72."Thank you to Entrepreneur Magazine for bringing such deserving attention to our country's military veterans", stated William Walden, president of Precision Holdings of Brevard. "All of us at Precision Door Service appreciate the recognition and being ranked in Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Veterans list. We consider it an honor to be a franchise family that supports military veterans.""Veterans often make ideal franchisees, thanks to their strong leadership skills and abilities to work inside complex systems," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. "We're proud to highlight the franchisors that best connect with and support veterans, as they pursue the opportunity to own their own business."To determine the Top Franchises for Veterans ranking, Entrepreneur analyzed each company's veteran incentive, the number of veteran-owned units, wcj how veteran franchisees are attracted to and support by each company, and how each company scored in the 2017 Franchise 500 ranking. Precision Door Service's position on the ranking is a testament to the company's efforts to support veterans in their pursuit of the American Dream.To view Precision Door Service in the full listing, visit: www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/topfranchiseveterans. The list can also be seen in the November issue ofavailable now on newsstands.With 89 locations servicing more than 1000 doors per day, Precision Door Service is the nation's leading garage door repair company. Precision Door Service provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers.The Precision Door Service mission is to provide outstanding garage door repair service and complete customer satisfaction. "We fix garage doors right!"