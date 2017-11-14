News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Ogden Family Foundation Sponsors 4th Annual Adopt-A-Family Event on Dec. 23
Fundraising Event Assists Needy Families Across Southern Nevada
This year's holiday event is being hosted by Whist Stove and Spirits at 2 p.m. Dec. 23 at 2240 Village Walk Drive, Henderson, NV. Gifts will be handed out to families in need. Additionally, a surprise appearance by Santa is expected.
"Since Adopt-A-Family began three years ago, we have been able to help more than 200 people during the holiday season," said Kema Ogden, President and Co-Founder of the Ogden Family Foundation. "We especially have enjoyed seeing the children's faces light up when presented with new toys and clothing."
wcj The Foundation's goal this year is to also raise $5,000 to help curtail needy families' expenses during the holiday season. To donate either items or money go to www.theogdenfoundation.org/
For more information phone: 702-617-4763 or email: programmanager@
Contact
Reggie Burton Communications, LLC
***@reggieburton.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 14, 2017