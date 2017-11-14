 
Industry News





The Ogden Family Foundation Sponsors 4th Annual Adopt-A-Family Event on Dec. 23

Fundraising Event Assists Needy Families Across Southern Nevada
 
 
The Ogden Family Foundation
LAS VEGAS - Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Ogden Family Foundation is proud to kick off its 4th Annual Adopt-A-Family event to provide clothing, household items, furniture, food, toys and entertainment tickets for at-risk and needy families in Southern Nevada.  Several organizations have benefited from this event over the years that included St. Jude's Ranch, Safe Nest, Hope Link and many foster and behavioral health agencies.

         This year's holiday event is being hosted by Whist Stove and Spirits at 2 p.m. Dec. 23 at 2240 Village Walk Drive, Henderson, NV.  Gifts will be handed out to families in need.  Additionally, a surprise appearance by Santa is expected.

         "Since Adopt-A-Family began three years ago, we have been able to help more than 200 people during the holiday season," said Kema Ogden, President and Co-Founder of the Ogden Family Foundation.  "We especially have enjoyed seeing the children's faces light up when presented with new toys and clothing."

wcj          The Foundation's goal this year is to also raise $5,000 to help curtail needy families' expenses during the holiday season.  To donate either items or money go to www.theogdenfoundation.org/ and scroll down to the Adopt-A-Family photo and click on it.  All donations are tax deductible.

         For more information phone: 702-617-4763 or email: programmanager@caampogden.com.

