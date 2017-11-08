News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
1-800-PACK-RAT Donates Container to Oregon City Family
Container Donation to Help with Home Repairs and Renovations for Child with Cancer
Skye Cordaway lives with her four children in Oregon City and has been renovating her home for her son Ely, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March of 2011 at the age of three. Ely has since undergone several rounds of chemotherapy and hospitals stays before being declared in remission. Unfortunately, Ely's cancer came back in 2016, requiring him to undergo further chemotherapy treatments as well as receive a bone marrow transplant. To ensure the home was adequate for his needs, Skye needed to complete key renovations to their home. The home required extensive repairs, as recent water damage and mold buildup also posed a threat to both the home and the family. 1-800-PACK-RAT stepped in to help and provided a weatherproof, all-steel, secure container for the Cordaway family to store their belongings in. This allowed the family to save time by not driving back and forth to a storage facility and gave them confidence that their belongings would be safe and accessible throughout the renovation process.
"1-800-PACK-
"When we heard about the challenges the Cordaway family was facing wcj and that we could help them by donating a container, we knew we had to help," said James Burati III, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing at 1-800-PACK-RAT. "1-800-PACK-
To learn more about Skye and Ely or to donate to help the Cordaway family, please go to https://www.gofundme.com/
###
About 1-800-PACK-RAT
1-800-PACK-RAT is the portable storage container and moving company that provides the simplest way to move or store your stuff across the United States. With portable storage containers, customers have the flexibility to choose on-site storage, warehouse storage, local moving, long-distance moving or any combination. 1-800-PACK-RAT has numerous facilities across the USA. For additional information about 1-800-PACK-RAT, visit their website at www.1800packrat.com.
Contact
Sarah Saulnier
Senior Marketing Communications Manager
***@1800packrat.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse