November 2017
1-800-PACK-RAT Donates Container to Oregon City Family

Container Donation to Help with Home Repairs and Renovations for Child with Cancer
 
 
WAKE FOREST, N.C. - Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- 1-800-PACK-RAT, LLC, a service leader in portable storage and moving solutions, has announced that it has donated a container to a family in Oregon City, OR. The portable storage container is being used by the family to store their belongings while they make renovations to their home. These renovations are being done to make the house livable for a child who is undergoing chemotherapy treatments for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Skye Cordaway lives with her four children in Oregon City and has been renovating her home for her son Ely, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March of 2011 at the age of three. Ely has since undergone several rounds of chemotherapy and hospitals stays before being declared in remission. Unfortunately, Ely's cancer came back in 2016, requiring him to undergo further chemotherapy treatments as well as receive a bone marrow transplant. To ensure the home was adequate for his needs, Skye needed to complete key renovations to their home. The home required extensive repairs, as recent water damage and mold buildup also posed a threat to both the home and the family. 1-800-PACK-RAT stepped in to help and provided a weatherproof, all-steel, secure container for the Cordaway family to store their belongings in. This allowed the family to save time by not driving back and forth to a storage facility and gave them confidence that their belongings would be safe and accessible throughout the renovation process.

"1-800-PACK-RAT came through with the donation of a container so that we could empty the house to do some renovations. This will allow Ely to go home so the family can be in one place again," said Lori Saunders, a friend of the Cordaway family. "We are about a week away from the completion, and Ely will be home.  As of today, he is still at 100% donor cells and cancer free.  Thank you, 1-800-PACK-RAT.  When calling other companies, they were quick to say no.  It was an extreme help to have that available to us."

"When we heard about the challenges the Cordaway family was facing wcj and that we could help them by donating a container, we knew we had to help," said James Burati III, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing at 1-800-PACK-RAT. "1-800-PACK-RAT is proud to support families in our community whenever we can, and we are very happy to hear that renovations are nearing completion and the family will be able to be together again."

To learn more about Skye and Ely or to donate to help the Cordaway family, please go to https://www.gofundme.com/22n4h3ys.

About 1-800-PACK-RAT

1-800-PACK-RAT is the portable storage container and moving company that provides the simplest way to move or store your stuff across the United States. With portable storage containers, customers have the flexibility to choose on-site storage, warehouse storage, local moving, long-distance moving or any combination. 1-800-PACK-RAT has numerous facilities across the USA. For additional information about 1-800-PACK-RAT, visit their website at www.1800packrat.com.

Contact
Sarah Saulnier
Senior Marketing Communications Manager
***@1800packrat.com
Source:
Email:***@1800packrat.com
