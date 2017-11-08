News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
KTGY Principal Simon Perkowitz, AIA Presents "What Should I Do With My Vacant Big Box"
"What to do with a vacant big box, especially a multi-story one, is a very complex question and there are many paths that lead to failure and very few that lead to success," said Perkowitz. "Do you tear down the building and build something from the ground up or repurpose it to give it a new life? Do you divide up the retail space to accommodate multiple tenants or push out beyond the walls to create a multi-use environment that might include residential, hotel, shopping, dining and/or office uses? What do you do if the building has a basement?"
According to Perkowitz, there are many important factors that need to be considered when making the decision to tear down the building or reuse it including zoning, building codes, visibility, customer entrances, signage, fire and vehicular access, vertical transportation, loading conditions, tenant access, utility service, trash and recycling programs and parking requirements. "Seamless integration and unity with surrounding developments are key considerations as is walkability, which is crucial to developing a sense of place. How you blend the architectural aesthetic, signage and branding to respond to both the community and the developer's wcj vision are also important considerations."
Perkowitz notes that his lively roundtable will also focus on how to effectively identify the creative options for the property, make the best choice for achieving the highest rate of return and execute the plan.
Brandon Wernli, director of production in KTGY's Retail Studio, will also be presenting a roundtable, "Building in a Material World," which will be held on Thursday, November 30, at 12 noon, as part of ICSC CenterBuild Conference's luncheon roundtable program.
Perkowitz's experience includes every facet of retail architecture -- from master planning and entitlements to design of ground-up commercial projects, retail tenant buildings, vertical mixed-use development and various repositioning projects. Perkowitz is dedicated to creating vibrant places that enhance the community and achieve the goals of its stakeholders. With over 40 years of design experience, Perkowitz' comprehensive knowledge and industry-wide expertise have been invaluable to the successful planning and design of thousands of built projects on behalf of numerous clients. In addition to his work in the architectural profession, Perkowitz served as a member of the City of Palos Verdes Estates' Planning Commission for 11 years having chaired the commission for six years. He has also provided services to the legal community appearing as an expert witness to support litigation on design and construction related matters.
About KTGY Architecture + Planning
KTGY Architecture + Planning is an international award-winning full-service architecture and planning firm delivering innovation, artistry and attention to detail across multiple offices and studios, ensuring that clients and communities get the best the firm has to offer no matter the building type or location. KTGY's architects and planners combine big picture opportunities, leading-edge sustainable practices and impeccable design standards to help create developments of enduring value. KTGY serves clients worldwide from offices located in Chicago, Denver, Irvine, Los Angeles, Oakland, Pune and Tysons. Call 888.456.KTGY or visit www.ktgy.com
Contact
Anna Hogan, Public Relations Manager
ahogan@ktgy.com
***@monaghanpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse