San Francisco Veterans Film Festival Has Announced December Festival Line Up
Jackie Wright of Wright Enterprises Posts the San Francisco Veterans Film Festival announcement including Wright's & Jack LiVolsi's "Love Separated in Life...Love Reunited in Honor" documentary short showing the impact of the Vietnam War on family.
"Thank you Eddie Ramirez of OneVet OneVoice & Founder of the San Francisco Veterans Film Festival for including Love Separated in Life..."Love Reunited in Honor," directed by Jackie Wright & Jack LiVolsi, in the sixth festival to be held at the San Francisco Library, December 2-3, 2017. "Veterans Day is Everyday" for those who have served to protect the United States of America. Thank you for the opportunity for veterans and their families to tell their stories." Jackie Wright, Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday,October25,2017
SFVFFContact:
SFPLContact:
San Francisco Veterans Film Festival 2017
Showcases Real Stories of U.S.Military and Veteran Men and Women
WHAT: Sixth Annual San Francisco Veterans Film Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Dec.2,10a.m.-
WHERE: Koret Auditorium,San Francisco Main Library, 100 Larkin Street, SF(Grove Street entrance) Admission is free
San Francisco, CA — OneVet OneVoice announces the lineup for their 6th annual San Francisco VeteransFilm Festival (#SFVFF17), the Bay Area's premier military and veteran film event and the non-profit's yearly public education event, hosted by the San Francisco Public Library. The film festival shares the real stories of service men and women as well as veterans, unfiltered by Hollywood, while educating the community at large. The full line of screenings and panel discussions will be available online at www.sfveteransfilmfestival.org.
The two-day festival includes 13 films made by veterans, veteran families, independent filmmakers and students. This year's animations, dramas and documentary short and feature length films include unique points of view on a range of situations. Stories this year range from the emotional support shared between the members of a group of Gold Star families and the challenges facing caregivers to how the emotional damage dramatized by a veteran coping with the VA benefits repayment issue, or from why we have a mental health crisis facing our Veterans to ways some veterans are healing from emotional, moral and physical injuries after deployment.
"Each year we showcase films that provide the public with a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by the men and women who serve our country, building empathy for our veterans," comments EddieRamirez, founder of the San Francisco Veterans FilmFestival and the sponsoring organization OneVetOneVoice. "The program of films and speakers provides real stories of struggles as well as real solutions, helping veterans in attendance while educating the broader community, which supports healing by making a smoother transition back to home, family and work."
The 2017 program is free of charge to the public and offers film screenings, panel discussions with both filmmakers and experts from organizations that provide support to veterans, and special events that celebrate the filmmakers. Saturday attendees are invited to the evening's Filmmakers Reception. wcj The 2017 programming is possible thanks to a generous grant from the California Arts Council and the support of the San Francisco Public Library.
San Francisco Veterans Film Festival and OneVet OneVoice
San Francisco Veterans Film Festival (#SFVFF17)offers a rare opportunity for Veterans to find support while allowing the general population to learn about the issues facing the 1% of the American population that serves in the United States active duty military forces. These men and women are more often becoming part of San Francisco' growing veteran community since California has the largest population of veterans in the United States (1.9 million men and women of all ages). Today's veterans are facing a mental health crisis that has resulted in more deaths by suicide than in active duty. It is estimated that 20U.S. veterans commit suicide each day.
OneVet OneVoice is a non-profit based in SanFrancisco founded on the belief that healthcare, education, housing and employees for veterans and military families should be inextricably linked together.The organization is known for the San FranciscoVeterans Town Hall Collaborative. The goal of the SanFrancisco Veterans Film Festival is to support one of the key missions of OneVet OneVoice : to educate the general public about the current issues facing our veterans, and provide a place for veterans to learn more about current support available.
San Francisco Veterans Film Festival
San Francisco Veterans Film Festival (#SFVFF17) is a robust forum for Veterans and civilian filmmakers to express their creativity and to share their stories, which in turn helps further healing and brings greater awareness to the public on the challenges our nation's veterans face. The annual festival spotlights both veteran and civilian filmmakers addressing issues about Veterans and military-related topics. For more information please visitwww.sfveteransfilmfestival.org .
San Francisco Public Library's Veterans ResourceCenter, located on the 5th floor of the Main Library, supports the veteran community with free computer access, a specialized veterans book collection, and information and assistance for veterans and their family. For more information please visit www.sfpl.org/
For entire news release with list of films click here: http://www.wrightnow.biz/
San Francisco Veterans Film Festival
