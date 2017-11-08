Meet Abingdon, Virginia Shaman and Author of "Shamanism in the 21st Century"

Shamanism in the 21st Century

-- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. is proud to announce the chance to purchase a signed copy of, written by Abingdon, Virginia author, August Lageman, Ph.D.Stop by Barnes & Noble in Johnson City, TN on Thursday, November 16th from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm to meet Lageman, who has a Ph.D. in Philosophy and Psychology. He has served in the military, served as a parish pastor, taught and practiced psychotherapy, and was the founding executive director of Pastoral Counseling Services of Maryland.Pick up a signed copy of Lageman's third book,. The book shows how the teachings of the Four Winds Society work with clients, and integrates tools and insights from other forms of healing such as Reiki and Holographic Healing. Lageman's book teaches how a person can heal from early trauma with the help of a Shaman.is as useful as it is interesting."– Willie E. Dalton,can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., and through August's website, www.augustlightworker.com.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, DigiStyle, and Broken Crow Ridge. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre— from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart~ Broken Crow RidgeP.O. Box 701Johnson City, TN 37605423.926.9983www.jancarolpublishing.comwww.facebook.com/JanCarolPublishingInc