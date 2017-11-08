 
November 2017
The Bio Flame Extends 30% Off Sale Through November!!

 
 
CALGARY, Alberta - Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- President of The Bio Flame, Alex Roudinski announced today that the ethanol fireplace manufacturer will be extending a 30% off special on all ethanol fireplaces and ethanol burners, until November 30th.t..

"We offer this promotion almost every year and always look forward to having many consumers take advantage of the reduced prices," says Roudinski. "As we have in the past, we have decided to extend 30% during the month of November." Customers can visit The Bio Flame website to take advantage of this amazing offer, or visit a local dealer. The Bio Flame offers a variety of different models that all vary in cost as well as style. It's recommended to take a look through the website to decide which model you like best before placing your order.

"It's always great to introduce a new audience to the possibilities that having an ethanol fireplace brings" concludes Roudinski. The line up of ethanol fireplaces, including a new model, all offer the ability to have a fireplace without requiring an extensive installation, venting, gas lines, or flues. In addition to being simple to install, the ethanol fireplaces can also be moved around the home or taken with the owner during a move if they wish.

For more information on this Spring Special, please contact info@thebioflame.com with the wcj subject: Special Pricing

About The Bio Flame (http://www.thebioflame.com/about/)
Since 2007 The Bio Flame has been creating unique, eco-friendly, ethanol fireplaces. Bio Flame designers and engineers have continued to set the highest standards of bio ethanol burning fireplaces in the industry with custom designs and record breaking innovations. The Bio Flame has gained great popularity amongst homebuilders, hotels/resorts and designers.

Contact
The Bio Flame
***@thebioflame.com
Source:
Email:***@thebioflame.com Email Verified
