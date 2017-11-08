News By Tag
The 2018 California Tutoring & Teaching Symposium Set to Take Place in Long Beach, California
"At our 2017 Tutoring Conference, participants expressed that they wanted to see our Tutoring and Teaching Symposium come to California. So, we decided to make it happen! Moving forward, we will host one of our tutoring conferences annually in the great state of California to bring passionate and qualified practitioners together for a transformational and healing professional experience", says Dr. Alicia Holland, CEO and Director of Learning Operations for iGlobal Educational Services. "Tutoring is beginning to get the respect and recognition it deserves. This premier forum will empower these practitioners by networking and sharing in an intimate and interactive setting celebrating personal and business growth."
iGlobal Educational Services is an organization that offers services in corporate and professional training, research, personal development, instructional design and curriculum development.
With the mission to educate, guide, and wcj empower every individual to become his or her personal best to live a balanced life in body, mind, and spirit, iGlobal hopes to bring together like-minded educators to join a community of tutors and tutor business owners who want to grow together and take their business to a higher level. By attending the conference, speakers and participants will be gaining 30 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Clock Hours and will be given Certificates as Speakers of the California Tutoring Conference. They will also gain access to tutoring communities as well as have the opportunity to promote their services and products.
If you are interested be a speaker or participant for this Tutoring Symposium, please visit http://www.californiatutoringconference.com/
