Commission Free Options Trading

-- Jellifin Financial, a financial technology company, released its application on the U.S. Apple App store and is now available for download: apple.co/2y5i7K0. Jellifin's mission is to make options trading simple and affordable for a new generation of investors.For a flat monthly fee users can place as many options trades as they'd like, and no longer worry about how much they spend per trade. The founder, Andre Norman, saw an issue with the complicated pricing structure brokerages currently use, and wanted to solve this issue once and for all.The team, composed of 7 bright minds, has been working diligently at empowering wcj individuals to trade options without the worry of having to pay high commission fees. Through Jellifin's simple to use platform, anyone approved for a trading account can place trades through a seamless and intuitive app.The technology lets users quickly search stocks, get live data, and keep their trades in one dashboard.Learn more about the company by visiting their site: https://jellifin.com