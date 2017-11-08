News By Tag
New Lennar Homes Coming Soon in Fresno
Lennar's New Chateau Series at Summer Grove is Coming Soon to Fresno
This community will feature five distinctive floorplans for homeshoppers to choose from and prospective homebuyers are encouraged to sign up for the interest list. Interest list members will receive pre-released pricing, updates and the first choice of home sites.
"We are very excited about the new homes in this up-and-coming Fresno community," said Susan Wilke, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Central Valley. "With such a variety of floorplans to choose from, including one of our Next Gen® models, there really is something for everyone."
Located in Fresno at Olive and Polk Streets, homes in this community will be released in December. Floorplans vary from one to two-stories, three to five bedrooms and two to four bathrooms, with square footage ranging from approximately 1,766 to 3,167 square feet.
Within the luxurious Chateau Series at Summer Grove is the Camelot plan, wcj which features one of Lennar's dynamic Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplans. Next Gen® homes address dual living and multigenerational living needs by providing a private suite complete with separate entrance, bedroom, living room, kitchenette and laundry area in a way that allows for as much access to or privacy from the main home as needed. The Camelot plan is a two-story Next Gen® home that provides 2,798 square feet of living space with four bedrooms, three-and-a-
Through Lennar's Everything's Included® program, homes will come loaded with upscale, custom-like features so that homeowners don't have to compromise on the items they love. Items like stainless steel appliances, granite-slab kitchen countertops, smart home automation, energy-efficient features, water-smart fixtures and more all come as standard and at no added cost to the buyer. A variety of environmentally conscious features also help to reduce homeowner expenses on utilities each month.
For more information on these new homes at Summer Grove, visit us online to join the interest list or call (559) 994-6567.
For more information on homes in the Fresno area, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, value and integrity. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
