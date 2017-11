I Grow Chicago Hosts Inaugural Gala to Support 2018 Programming Initiatives

As an Integral Part of the Englewood Community, I Grow's First Gala will Support Anti-Violence Campaigns

-- Nonprofit Organization I Grow is hosting its inaugural gala, Gather, to support the 2018 programming initiatives. On November 16, the I Grow Executive Team and the I Grow Junior Board will host the first-annual gala to promote I Grow's commitment to developing safe spaces and anti-violence initiatives."Since healing is our mission, Gather will support all the 2018 programming for I Grow," says Zelda Mayer, Director of Development for I Grow Chicago, "The gala gives us the opportunity to expand our after-school program which ensures that the Englewood children have a peaceful place to learn, explore and play three days a week. In addition to that, we will have the ability to deepen our commitment to police-community healing by training 15 more residents in restorative justice circle keeping and world-cafe practices."I Grow Chicago is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization and works with community members to restore peace, wellness and justice through sustainable and urban farming, yoga and mindfulness, and mentorship and skill building.Media is welcome to attend the general admission portion of the event at Ovation at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16th, located at 2324 W Fulton St, Chicago, IL 60612.Gala-guests wcj will have the opportunity to connect with the I Grow Executive Team, and learn more about the nonprofit's 2018 initiatives."Gather provides I Grow the opportunity to connect with Chicago residents while promoting the Englewood community as a whole," says Olivia Hodges, I Grow Junior Board President, "It is important to the Junior Board to bring together all the communities in Chicago. We believe that when Englewood does well, we all do well."To learn more about Gather for I Grow, click here. ( http://gala.igrowchicago.org/ In 2012, Robbin Carroll founded I Grow Chicago to address the root causes of trauma in the Englewood community. As a 501(c)3 organization, I Grow's mission is to create an environment that fosters wellness, justice, and dignity for all. Through community connection, skill building, and resource access, I Grow Chicago promotes collective healing and empowerment. I Grow Chicago is supported through many sponsorships from the local community. For more information, visit: http://www.igrowchicago.org/