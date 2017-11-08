News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Colonial Courtyard at Bedford residents send Christmas card to ill boy
Senior living community pitches in to help make holiday wish a reality
"Jacob Thompson has cancer and has been given possibly only one month to live. His wish is to celebrate Christmas early with Christmas cards at the Maine Medical Center," said Nanette Bankes, Lifestyles Coordinator at Colonial Courtyard at Bedford.
"Our community was overwhelmed by this young boy's courage and his loving family's making his wish come true," Bankes said. "Colonial Courtyard at Bedford has answered the call by sending wcj a huge Christmas Card signed by staff, residents and visitors. All of us took time to color a printed Christmas sheet to include in our card so he can decorate his room."
According to media reports, the family's social media posts and a GoFundMe page, Jacob has Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma, and doctors told his family in early October he possibly only had a month to live. His mother, Michelle Thompson Simard, wrote on a GoFundMe page that Jacob has been admitted to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at the Maine Medical Center, "for the last time."
Jacob and his family planned to celebrate Christmas early this year, and Jacob requested that people celebrate with him by sending him cards or videos of people signing Christmas carols.
"We at Colonial Courtyard at Bedford encourage people to join us and send Jacob a special Christmas greeting," Bankes said. "What a simple yet beautiful wish to remember how valued we all are."
To send a gift or card to Jacob Thompson's hospital room, use the following address:
Jacob Thompson
C/O Maine Medical Center
22 Bramhall St
Portland, ME 04102
Visit http://www.integracare.com.
Media Contact
Nanette Bankes, Lifestyles Coordinator
814.624.0100
***@integracare.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse