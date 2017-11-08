News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
School of Rock Regina Ready to Rock N' Roll
Leading Music Education Franchise Opens First Location in Saskatchewan
School of Rock instructors teach students of all ages to rock on-stage and in life by learning teamwork and the music and theory of rock legends like Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd. School of Rock's unique approach has enjoyed continuous success around the globe, and the Regina location will join a family of over 200 schools worldwide. The learning environment School of Rock provides has launched students to notable success, including record deals, American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.
After successfully selling his father's transport company, professional drummer Roland Schulz and his wife Laurie began their search for a family business to fulfill their own dreams. Following months of research, the lifelong music-lovers found the perfect match in franchising with School of Rock. Roland and Laurie look forward to sharing their passion for music with the communities of Regina, Emerald Park, White City, Pilot Butte, Moose Jaw and the surrounding areas.
"I took drum lessons when I was a kid, but this is something totally different," said School of Rock Regina franchisee Roland Schulz. "When looking to pivot in my career, School of Rock ticked all of the boxes for Laurie and me. It not only gives students a music education, but an environment to make friends and learn how to engage their community."
"We are elated that Roland and Laurie will be bringing the School of Rock to more young Canadian rockers," said School of Rock CEO, Rob Price. "Their experience managing businesses in Regina combined with their passion for music leave no doubt that they will provide unmatched service to our new students and parents in Saskatchewan."
For wcj more information on School of Rock, please visit schoolofrock.com.
###
ABOUT SCHOOL OF ROCK
The music school your mom and dad wish they had when they were kids, School of Rock is an ingenious concept that gets kids and adults rocking out to the classics and up and performing with their peers. With more than 200 locations in nine countries, the franchise proves that rock and roll is here to stay. Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse