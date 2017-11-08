 
News By Tag
* School Of Rock
* Guitar Lessons
* Regina
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Regina
  Saskatchewan
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


School of Rock Regina Ready to Rock N' Roll

Leading Music Education Franchise Opens First Location in Saskatchewan
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* School Of Rock
* Guitar Lessons
* Regina

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Regina - Saskatchewan - Canada

Subject:
* Companies

REGINA, Saskatchewan - Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, announces the opening of its newest school in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. The new school will be located at 515 McDonald Street and is planning to host a rockin' grand opening party on November 25from 1 to 4 p.m.. All are invited to enjoy a ceremonial guitar smashing, rockstar hair-styling, face-painting, free trial lessons and more.

School of Rock instructors teach students of all ages to rock on-stage and in life by learning teamwork and the music and theory of rock legends like Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd. School of Rock's unique approach has enjoyed continuous success around the globe, and the Regina location will join a family of over 200 schools worldwide. The learning environment School of Rock provides has launched students to notable success, including record deals, American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

After successfully selling his father's transport company, professional drummer Roland Schulz and his wife Laurie began their search for a family business to fulfill their own dreams. Following months of research, the lifelong music-lovers found the perfect match in franchising with School of Rock. Roland and Laurie look forward to sharing their passion for music with the communities of Regina, Emerald Park, White City, Pilot Butte, Moose Jaw and the surrounding areas.

"I took drum lessons when I was a kid, but this is something totally different," said School of Rock Regina franchisee Roland Schulz. "When looking to pivot in my career, School of Rock ticked all of the boxes for Laurie and me. It not only gives students a music education, but an environment to make friends and learn how to engage their community."

"We are elated that Roland and Laurie will be bringing the School of Rock to more young Canadian rockers," said School of Rock CEO, Rob Price. "Their experience managing businesses in Regina combined with their passion for music leave no doubt that they will provide unmatched service to our new students and parents in Saskatchewan."

For wcj more information on School of Rock, please visit schoolofrock.com.

###

ABOUT SCHOOL OF ROCK
The music school your mom and dad wish they had when they were kids, School of Rock is an ingenious concept that gets kids and adults rocking out to the classics and up and performing with their peers. With more than 200 locations in nine countries, the franchise proves that rock and roll is here to stay. Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA. For more information on School of Rock visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities headto http://franchising.schoolofrock.com/.
End
Source:School of Rock
Email:***@konnectagency.com Email Verified
Tags:School Of Rock, Guitar Lessons, Regina
Industry:Business
Location:Regina - Saskatchewan - Canada
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Konnect PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share