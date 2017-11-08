News By Tag
MyStemKits' CEO Laron Walker Sits Down with Cara Kneer on Atlanta Tech Edge to talk STEM
Kneer's interview with Walker included a conversation about how introducing STEM learning early, through innovative tools, strengthens our communities.
Cara Kneer, the host of 11 Alive's Atlanta's Tech Edge, opened the interview by sharing her thoughts on the MyStemKits concept; "I think this is a genius product, a genius development and you must sleep very well at night because it's also bringing so much good to our communities."
Throughout the interview, Mr. Walker reinforced the importance of STEM education for our youth, how MyStemKits enhances learning in the classroom, its affordability, and the future of MyStemKits in the community. The driving force behind the product is Walker's philosophy that science, technology, engineering and math concepts are the cornerstone of tomorrow's careers. A student's early exposure to STEM increases their confidence and helps them realize natural talents that can convert into lifelong passion and purpose.
To see the wcj complete interview, visit: http://www.11alive.com/
About MyStemKits
MyStemKits.com is dedicated to equipping today's students with the skills needed in tomorrow's workforce. A team of educators, innovators, parents, and technology specialists, MyStemKits is committed to making affordable, quality education available to all by using some of the most cutting-edge technology available; redefining 3D printing and giving it a clear use purpose in the math and science classroom by providing educators with the tools they need to succeed. Since 2013, the company has researched and developed their program and are proud to offer an unparalleled collection containing hundreds of lesson plans and manipulatives so that there is something for everyone. With the most comprehensive STEM solution in the market, whether teaching in a traditional classroom, guiding children during homeschooling, coordinating an afterschool program, or running a STEM camp, MyStemKits is lowering barriers and raising potentials. Visit www.mystemkits.com for more information or follow and engage in the conversation on twitter @mystemkits and facebook.com/
