Vascular Surgeon Philip Seaver, MD, FACS, to be Recognized as a 2017 Top Doctor in Florham Park, NJ

 
 
Laser & Vein Center of North Jersey
Laser & Vein Center of North Jersey
 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Philip Seaver, MD, FACS, Thoracic and Vascular Surgeon at the Laser & Vein Center of North Jersey, and affiliated with Saint Barnabas Medical Center, has been named a 2017 Top Doctor in Florham Park, New Jersey. Top Doctor Awards is dedicated to selecting and honoring those healthcare practitioners who have demonstrated clinical excellence while delivering the highest standards of patient care.

Dr. Philip Seaver is a highly experienced surgeon, having been in practice for more than 25 years. His acclaimed medical career began in 1974 when he graduated from the Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After an internship at New York's Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, Dr. Seaver completed residencies at the Tufts New England Medical Center and the University of Connecticut-Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Seaver is board certified in both Phlebology and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery, and he is wcj renowned across New Jersey and beyond as an expert in the treatment of spider and varicose veins, as well as providing a wide range of cosmetic procedures. He is especially known for using the very latest technology in this field, including phototherapy and the SmartLipo laser body contouring system.  Visit http://www.northjerseyveincenter.com/body-contouring/ to learn more about these procedures.

Dr. Seaver has earned the coveted title of Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and he is also a Diplomate of the American Board of Phlebology. His dedication and commitment, allied to his renowned expertise as a vascular surgeon, makes Dr. Philip Seaver a very worthy winner of a 2017 Top Doctor Award.

About Top Doctor Awards

Top Doctor Awards specializes in recognizing and commemorating the achievements of today's most influential and respected doctors in medicine. Our selection process considers education, research contributions, patient reviews, and other quality measures to identify top doctors.

Laser & Vein Center of North Jersey
***@northjerseyveincenter.com
Source:Laser & Vein Center of North Jersey
Email:***@northjerseyveincenter.com
