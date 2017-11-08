News By Tag
ICATT Apprenticeship Program Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week
Connecting ICATT Apprentice candidates and ICATT Network Companies; highlighting a long-term solution to shortage of highly-skilled workers
"Every year, high-tech manufacturers and companies with complex automation or logistics struggle to find talent," said ICATT Apprenticeship Program head Mario Kratsch, "and the problem is growing. With an estimated shortage of two million highly-skilled workers in the US in the next ten years, the ICATT Apprenticeship Program is an important workforce development strategy – a sustainable solution that provides a pipeline of talent over time."
During National Apprenticeship Week, ICATT Network Companies are hosting more than 10 open house events to highlight the benefits of apprenticeships in preparing a highly-skilled workforce to meet the talent needs of employers across diverse industries. Click here (http://www.thinkicatt.com/
"The ICATT apprenticeship program is an excellent opportunity for both the apprentice and the company," said Hans Kraus, Corporate Director of Manufacturing for Richard Wolf Medical Instruments Corporation. "The apprentice gets professional training and education without student debt – the company will have an excellent skilled employee after successful completion of the training. The program was long overdue and urgently needed to build up a highly skilled workforce."
While apprenticeship programs wcj vary in rigor and scope, the ICATT Apprenticeship Program is the only apprenticeship program in the Midwest that combines theory, practice, and hands-on work, resulting in highly-trained employees that allow companies to keep pace with market demands.
To learn more about the ICATT program, click here (http://www.thinkicatt.com/
About ICATT
The Industry Consortium for Advanced Technical Training (ICATT) delivers a pipeline of skilled talent to high-tech manufacturers and companies with complex automations or logistics through its globally recognized apprenticeship program. The ICATT Apprenticeship Program partners with companies and community colleges to develop custom company training plans using industry-defined competencies and is benchmarked on the globally recognized German Dual Education System. ICATT was established by the German American Chamber of Commerce of the Midwest and is supported by grants from the U.S. Department of Labor and The Joyce Foundation. For more information, visit www.thinkicatt.com, and stay connected via Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
Kebra Shelhamer, Root3 Marketing
***@root3marketing.com
