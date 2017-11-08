News By Tag
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Tampa, FL
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Education has always been the cornerstone of Dick's practice, embracing whole heartedly the "Tactical" Planning Process and teaching his clients what it's all about.
It is fairly simple to understand. It means having the ability to move to a "risk off" to side step significant downward moves in the market, or put another way, it's the practice of shifting assets from one asset class to another, either to avoid trouble or to size emerging opportunities. It is not "timing the market", "buy & hold" nor "conventional asset allocation"
A former NYS Certified Teacher, Dick has vast experience in the financial arena. While in Syracuse he owned and managed a Security Brokerage House, a Life, Health, & Annuity wcj Insurance Agency, and was the Principal in his Investment Advisory Firm.
Dick was particularly proud he was selected as a Broker of Record for NYS's Upstate Medical Center, resposible for the professional liability coverage for both corporate and individual physicians.
To compliment the low risk and low volatility investment approach designed to achieve superior risk-adjusted returns over a full market cycle, Dick established EASTERLY FINANCIAL STRATEGIES, a Life/AnnuityFirm, to emphasize guarantees that are absolutely and infallibly required as a presumptive for a sound and secure retirement plan.
After earning his BA from Syracuse University, Dick played professional football in the NFL and CFL, and he served in the United States Marine Corp. Dick and his wife Mary reside in the Beach Park area of Tampa and have children and grandchildren in Boston, Denver, Syracuse, Miami, and Tampa.
AFEA is thrilled to have Dick join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
\ick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
