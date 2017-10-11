 
Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Oil On Canvas Studio Announces the New Album 'Theater Without Style' from Audio Da Vinci

Audio Da Vinci and the High Streets has finally distributed an album to iTunes and Spotify.
 
 
Theater Without Style
Theater Without Style
 
AMHERST, Mass. - Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Oil On Canvas Studio's is excited to announce the release of the latest album from Audio Da Vinci's, 'Theater Without Style', available on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and streaming available on Spotify on 11/10/2017.

'Theater Without Style', is an electronic pop instrumental album with classical influences, recorded with the iconic Roland Sound Canvas. It's use of extended general midi offers a high fidelity and enhanced CD quality sound composers would not find in using other sound palettes.

The concept of the album was to record an album where every composition had significant creative output, and caliber, taken from Audio Da Vinci's body of work. Jumping from Instrumental Pop Songs to Classical Music to Opera.

A mostly upbeat and poignant album. This is the first time that Audio Da Vinci and the High Streets, has distributed their album to digital service providers like iTunes and Spotify. Baby steps, although an important one for Audio Da Vinci.

Audio Da Vinci is at present working on a live set, and will perform locally for the first time around wcj Western Massachusetts and New England.

Chakra Khan of Audio Da Vinci, has developed a workflow that is simple enough to perform alone without any other musicians on stage with him, using his keyboard and an ipad. For his live set he will be performing a number of instrumental cover songs that stretch throughout the decades from various popular artists, as well as his original compositions.

Oil On Canvas Studio is the home recording studio of Chakra Khan and Audio Da Vinci and the High Streets, and is also his production workhorse, where he attempts to develop new music that paints a picture, almost like a film. Visual music that is made of melody, harmony, and rhythm.

Listen to Audio Da Vinci's latest album for the first time on iTunes by going here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/theater-without-style/1...

Chakra Khan
***@magic2copy.com
Audio Da Vinci and the High Streets
***@magic2copy.com
