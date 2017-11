Seamless Music has Changed their Artist Name to 'Audio Da Vinci & the High Streets' for iTunes

The independent artist, Seamless Music has changed their name to get distributed to iTunes and Spotify

Chakra Khan

-- Seamless Music, an electronic instrumental pop artist had to modify their artist name to, 'Audio Da Vinci and the High Streets' just to get on iTunes and Spotify.After several attempts using Seamless Music, which Apple thought was too generic since it used Music in its name, and another attempt with, 'Discography' also rejected for being too generic.Even though music groups like the glam rock group, Roxy Music uses Music in it's name and are on iTunes, it seems unless your signed to a Major Label you can't use generic names or trademarks in your name even though many artist today use Trademarks in their wcj names and are on iTunes and Spotify.An example are using Ivy League College names as their artist names and names of famous Fashion Designers in their name.The little people have zero chance to establish themselves utilizing these types of artist names in order to get in stores like iTunes, which is sad really.Although unfortunate circumstances, Chakra Khan of Audio Da Vinci, likes his new artist name and will sit well with his conscience, as people begin to discover his music. https://itunes.apple.com/ us/album/theater- without-style/ 1...