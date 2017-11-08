The annual round table of ACEX Alliance Board of Directors took place in Moscow

Alliance members from different regions of Russia took part in it: Yekaterinburg, Rostov-on-Don, Irkutsk, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Samara and also other countries - Finland, Turkey and Slovenia.

-- The Alliance work results in 2014 – 2017 were discussed at the meeting: increase in number of members of the Alliance, expansion of partner network to 770 companies worldwide, processing system of requests and customer acquisition improvement, development of new IT based on blockchain technologies.Sheraton hotel conference hall met 5 new companies from Russia, Slovenia and Turkey which entered Alliance in 2017.Airon Logistics based in the Turkish region, the roadcarrier Globus having own vehicle fleet covering the European Union, Moscow RusTrans specializing in rail transportation, Boxberry representing e-commerce segment in the Alliance.According to Ahmet Dilik, CEO in Airon Logistics, ACEX Istanbul, it is important to maintain trusting relationships in network and to develop interaction between its members, resolving the arising issues jointly.The head of ACEX in St. Petersburg, Evgeny Apasov noted the need to maintain image of the Alliance which is associated with reliability and quality of service in the international logistic circles.According to Andrey Smirnov, ACEX in the Samara region and Vadim Mardanov, ACEX Yekaterinburg, the development of the brand in regions of Russia is also of great importance.All heads of the companies agreed in opinion that it is necessary to maintain balance of positioning in the regional and international market. Joint participation in exhibitions and advertising for new clients involvement can work as tools for this purpose.Maria Moskvicheva, the head of ACEX Rostov, proposed to advance Alliance as a brand on the significant industry events and to organize participation of all the members in them.According to Miroslav Zolotarev, the chairman of the board of directors of ACEX Group, competitiveness and financial stability of the partner in other region or the country directly influences the profit of each company. Alliance gives access to network of the checked partners worldwide which all alliance members can use.The head of ACEX in Finland Nikita Kovalevski notes that the Alliance communication helps to save considerably time by searching of wcj the partner.One more function of Alliance is the expansion of competences of its members. At a conference the CEO of the new member of ACEX in Moscow Oleg Degtyarev told about features of the organization of rail transportation and expressed readiness to help colleagues with this type of business. Head of International Operations Department in Boxberry Alexander Zhukov will be able to help with the e-commerce.Following the results of the conference a number of decisions was accepted among which:· increase in profit of Alliance members due to advance of their services and generation of joint new projects· development of internal system on a basis of blockchain· advance in the Russian and international markets, joint participation in exhibitions and conferences· strengthening of positions in regions where there are no Alliance representatives· receiving favorable rates on transportations from airlines and shipping lines due to consolidation of volumesThe next meeting of Alliance members will take place during the international logistic TransLogistics exhibition 2018 where ACEX will present the joint booth.More details atACEX Alliance Press Center