November 2017
Godrej Nest A new Residential Project Sector 150 Noida

Godrej Properties Nest is a new upcoming project in Sector 150 Noida by Godrej Properties. Godrej Nest Noida is offering 2/3/4 BHK Apartments.
 
 
NOIDA, India - Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- After the Grand Success of Godrej Golf Links Villas, Godrej The Suites Apartments and Godrej Evoke Villas in Sector 27 Greater Noida near Pari Chawk, Godrej Properties launch a new Residential Apartments/flats in Sector 150 Noida near Noida Expressway namely Godrej Nest.This is easily accessible through Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway. It offers 2/3/4/5 bhk apartments sizes varying from 1200 sq. ft. - 3050 sq. ft.

Godrej nest will be spread in many acers of land parcel a high rise residential development. At Noida Express way there are good number of demand of residential project and easily connect to major locality of Noida. Godrej nest is also easily assess able from Greater Noida and Pari Chowk. Godrej Nest Is strategically located so that the resident can avail the facility of Schools, Banks, ATMs, Hospitals, day to day stores Near by.

GODREJ NEST provides you with both external and internal amenities like power back up, 24 hours water supply, lift, intercom facility, security, gym, infrastructure, reserved parking, parks and open spaces.Godrej is known for its trust, quality wcj work, comittment & customer service.

Godrej Nest is designed to offer you ample of facilities so that your homes will surely let you feel closer to nature. Godrej Nest will be a good option for the investors as well.Sector 150 Noida is a locale considered as one of the most upcoming hot spots of Noida because of its close connectivity to the Noida - Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway & proposed metro corridor.

For more details about Godrej Nest in sector 150 Noida, visit http://www.godrejnest150.com

Real Estate
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
