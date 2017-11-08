News By Tag
Global Label-Free Detection Market Industry Forecast Report 2017
Bharat Book Bureau Provides the Trending Market Research Report; on "Global Label-Free Detection Market Industry Forecast Report 2017"
Global label free detection market is expected to reach USD 2,292.0 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The global label free detection market is mainly driven by rapid growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology market, rising government initiatives and funding for various R&D activities, and increasing drug discovery with innovative approaches. Moreover, emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America provides significant opportunities in this market.
Global label free detection market Cells and organs are complex systems because of the interactions and the relations between cells to cells, DNA to RNA, RNA to proteins, and other biomolecules. In this, the Protein-Protein Interactions (PPIs) are one of the most significant, interesting, and complicated interactions due to their ability to bind together and form a complex in order to carry out biological functions. The molecular and biological processes are largely dependent on these interactions and abnormal mechanisms in these lead to the development of various chronic diseases such as cancers and metabolic syndromes among others. Therefore, the understanding on these interactions and the binding kinetics of target molecules plays an important role in the drug discovery for various chronic diseases. The label free detection technologies support researchers for accurate identification of basic mechanism of biomolecules and target assay in chronic diseases; thereby enabled the researchers in innovating new drug discovery programs. In addition, this eliminates the risk of most of the molecular and genetic diseases by pre-clinical detection, thereby increasing the adoption of label free detection technologies in research activities across the globe.
Market Segmentation
The global label free detection market is mainly segmented by product (consumables and instruments)
Geographic Overview
Geographically, the global label free detection market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further analysed at a country level with the detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. North America accounted for the major share in the global Label free detection market in 2016 and is also estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific region possesses lucrative growth potential for the label free detection market during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand in China and India, increasing investment in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, growing investment from government & non-government bodies, rise in geriatric population, rapid increase in the research and development activities, increase in the number of research and academic institutes, and rising drug discovery programs.
Key Players
The key players operating in the global label free detection market are GE Healthcare (U.S.), Corning Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
