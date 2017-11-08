News By Tag
NTEF & NV Energy Address Las Vegas' Domestic Violence Shelter's Needs
Shade Tree in Las Vegas, a domestic violence shelter, receives organic basic necessities.
SHI is a program that addresses the impact of the chemically manufactured products upon health, by substituting safer and healthier alternatives. Prior years we provided stainless steel for BPA lunch kits, non-toxic backpacks, organic thermal shirts for homeless veterans.
"This year we concentrated on victims of domestic violence. The women and children in shelters are starting over and their basic needs are a necessity that must be addressed. We know that times like this are highly stressful, which has an impact upon their immune system. Through support from the NV Energy Foundation, we provided various organic items to both supply their needs and promote health and wellness by minimizing exposures." Angel De Fazio, BSAT, wcj President NTEF.
"We are so grateful to NV Energy for providing the grant to the NTEF and to the Foundation for selecting The Shade Tree to be the recipient of their generosity. The dozens of organic clothing items for infants, kids and women, toys, personal care items, stainless steel baby bottles, just to mention a few of the items we received, are going to the women and children we serve, and our staff, to live healthier lives. We are now more aware of how the chemicals and toxins in our daily lives affect our health and development of our children." Stacey Lockhart, Executive Director.
The Shade Tree provides in addition to a safe haven, workforce readiness, mental health services, life skills, children's activity center, etc. They even have a safe haven for the women's pets.
The NTEF will be deviating from their usual protocol regarding SHI, by repeating the same program for Shade Tree, to incorporate the upcoming holidays. The children in the shelter deserve to have some semblance of a Christmas. Clothing, toys, treats, cosmetics, to reference a few.
For those so inclined, to help these children have a Christmas, you can donate at our website https://www.national-
All donations are fully tax deductible, under IRS Code 501c3 organizations.
