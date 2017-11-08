News By Tag
CakenGifts explored it more with its latest lip smacking flavor with wide range of delicious cakes
While talking about its unexpected launch initiated in 2017 by Intent Search Innovative Pvt. Ltd. We are pleased to see our success in a short span of time. Our customers majorly motivated us further with their love and support by embracing our cakes. This fervor experience always made guidance for us to innovate our invention more widely in form of cakes. We always love to take feedback from our customers and analyze what we are giving and how much satisfying. We are arduously working toward customers and patron's satisfaction.
Our major goal is to strengthen our root as online service provider by assisting our customer offline who don't have enough accessibility on online platform. We make a balance between both of them. We have already covered all of cities and eventually have access in each cities. We can connect to all our customers in the vicinity of their local areas too. We have our major goal to end crave of all customers with all flavor.
We have our mixed flavor surprise you with favor of vanilla. In form of vanilla you don't only get privilege with vanilla cake and its flavor. It's further expand its wide collection of vanilla flavor in unique category. Our professional fascinating you with innovating vanilla cakes with amalgam of fruits. You get your vanilla cake in variation, for instance, moreish fruits cake, creamy vanilla cake, and colorful rose delight cake. Colorful texture not only provide you delighting spirit but it makes you more craving. You will get astonished to see baby fondant cake in vanilla flavor which will delight your kids most. You can see due to immense and delighted support we have elevated our service to all cities. Our company getting overwhelming and welcoming spirit especially wcj in context of its flavor. Our flavor has stolen many heart with luscious lip smacking flavor like strawberry, vanilla, and uniquely described flavor is coffee. You won't find coffee cake anywhere else. Our professional chef also left an impact on customers with their instant and convenient services. Our cakes categories are also available as per all themes. We provide cakes for wedding as per theme of bride and groom. We make a customized cakes also to make your wedding impactful. You can add more glee in your wedding with our special service of online cake and flower delivery in Ghaziabad (https://www.cakengifts.in/
About Intent Search Innovative Pvt. Ltd.
Intent Search Innovative Pvt. Ltd. has prestigious gifting ideas for its customers. Its brand CakenGifts.in provides its service from two aspects. One in form of luscious cakes with wide collection and flavor and secondly it also provide glee in your occasion with pleasant flower gifts which are freshly made in its own garden. It has launched its own brand in 2017. It made all astonished with instant delivery during midnight and same day. Our brand set forth an example of traditional amalgam with variety of cakes with trendy texture without losing previous taste of buds.
