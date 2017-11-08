News By Tag
Korean language startup combines education with social mission to empower seniors
SAY Global Inc. recently won a major award at pitching competition in Seoul
Founded by three Ivy League graduates, SAY (the company's shortened name) stands for "Seniors and Youth." The business launched in April of 2017 with the goal of connecting Korean learners around the world with trained Korean tutors. However, the twist is that 75% of tutors are retired Korean professionals ages 50 years old and over.
At the Seoul Global Startup Center's "Pitch Like Punch" event in early November, SAY won 2nd place among the competitors, taking home 1million won in grant. Additionally, the team is ecstatic to receive the recognition and confidence of the judges. They were praised for their business model that not only is gaining traction in user and revenue growth but is also creating sustainable jobs for Korean seniors.
SAY started as a nonprofit project 3 years ago, when co-founder Yongmin Cho was working as a social worker at a senior welfare center. He saw the need for the seniors to engage in meaningful activities and realized that he could help them by connecting the seniors with his fellow students learning back in the States. Ever since, the company has grown to three co-founders, with Quan Nguyen and Jenny Cho leading the team in Korea.
The award the team received at the Pitching wcj competition is yet another one of the many accolades they have received over the past year, including Grand Prize at Launchcup Korea, where they received top prize among 250 startups. SAY also received the City Mayor Seoul Award of Excellence.
The company will keep on growing their business to create more jobs for Korean seniors and develop the best Korean learning platform in the world.
