WoMaster launches WA211.WA211B – Outdoor waterproof long range wireless AP
Both models – WA211 and WA211B - feature highly sensitive, high power high gain 2T2R MIMO antennas allowing reaching data rate up to 300Mbps. WA211 works with external outdoor antenna, whilst WA211B is equipped with internal directional antenna.
For better performance and congestion control, 5G + auto channel selection was implemented. A web-based utility provides an easy and secure management, as well as firmware upgrade. WA211series is an ideal cost-effective high speed wireless communication solution with multiple operation modes for outdoor surveillance applications.
Benefits of WA211 / WA211B
Outdoor IEEE 802.11a/n Wireless AP:
Market
■ Wayside surveillance applications
■ High Throughput and Extended Range Wireless Communication
- Compliant with IEEE 802.11a/n with 2T2R MIMO and data rate up to 300Mbps
- Long wireless transmission distance up to 2 km
- Supports Base Station, Point to Point, Point to Multiple Points connectivity
■ High power, high gain, and smart RF management
- Max. 27dBm output power and -89dBm Rx sensitivity
- 5/13dBi antenna gain
- 5G wcj + auto channel selection to avoid congestion
- IGMP snooping and WMM QoS, ideal for video streaming
■ Easy and secure management
- HTTPs/
- Built-
- Multiple operating modes: Wireless AP/Client/Bridge for different applications
■ Rugged Design for Wayside Surveillance
- Outdoor waterproof IP55 enclosure
- 24V Passive PoE and Pole mount installation for wayside surveillance applications
- -20~70oC operating temp. for harsh environments
- CE Marking
- Emission:
About WoMaster:
WoMaster Group is an international group based in Europe, with over 20 years of industrial market experience. We provide rugged products with customer oriented support for critical applications such as railway, power and utility, waste water, intelligent transportation and IP surveillance. WoMaster product range includes Industrial Networking and Computing products.
Email: info@womaster.eu
Website: www.womaster.eu
Contact
WoMaster
Tatiana Khunkhenova
***@womtek.com
