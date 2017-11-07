 
Adjuno wins Asia Business Achiever Award for its ongoing commitment to business excellence

Adjuno, the market leader for supply chain excellence has been recognised by the Asia Business Achiever's Awards 2017 for its business achievements and excellence.
 
Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Adjuno works with retailers across the globe to configure and support an end to end suite of scalable software products within a cloud-based platform. The business are continuously improving and investing in its product offerings in order to provide solutions that are uniquely flexible, enable superior visibility and help companies tackle some of the biggest challenges posed by the modern customer.

Before being awarded the honors, Adjuno were assessed on four core areas - Management and Governance, Financial Performance, Product Innovations and Corporate Social Responsibility, all of which the company were commended upon.

Duncan Grewcock, COO APAC at Adjuno explains, "Our priority is to optimise our client's return on investments and improve our business processes by connecting the client's whole trading community with one platform and it is always great to be recognised for this. It is a great achievement to have other peers in the industry believe in us and as such Adjuno is delighted to win this award. It also gives us further reassurance that wcj we are on the right path, and believe that this award will enhance the reputation and brand awareness of Adjuno even further and help us grow prosperously in the coming future."

If you would like any further information, or to arrange an interview with Duncan Grewcock regarding this news, please contact enquiries@adjuno.com

Media Contact
Adjuno
Shweta
+44(0)1753 260 400
***@adjuno.com
Source:
Email:***@adjuno.com
Posted By:***@adjuno.com Email Verified
