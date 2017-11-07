News By Tag
Adjuno wins Asia Business Achiever Award for its ongoing commitment to business excellence
Adjuno, the market leader for supply chain excellence has been recognised by the Asia Business Achiever's Awards 2017 for its business achievements and excellence.
Before being awarded the honors, Adjuno were assessed on four core areas - Management and Governance, Financial Performance, Product Innovations and Corporate Social Responsibility, all of which the company were commended upon.
Duncan Grewcock, COO APAC at Adjuno explains, "Our priority is to optimise our client's return on investments and improve our business processes by connecting the client's whole trading community with one platform and it is always great to be recognised for this. It is a great achievement to have other peers in the industry believe in us and as such Adjuno is delighted to win this award. It also gives us further reassurance that wcj we are on the right path, and believe that this award will enhance the reputation and brand awareness of Adjuno even further and help us grow prosperously in the coming future."
If you would like any further information, or to arrange an interview with Duncan Grewcock regarding this news, please contact enquiries@adjuno.com
