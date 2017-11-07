THE CENTER in Coral Springs to Present Six Fun Shows for the Whole Family in Nov & Dec

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

End

-- THE CENTER(Coral Springs Center for the Arts)To Present Six Fun Shows for the Whole Family During November & December and a New 12-Day Festival Celebrating the Holiday Season· The Legends of Pop: Prince & Michael Jackson Experience – November 11· Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood – November 25· Linda Eder – December 1· The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute – December 3· Michael Carbonaro – December 15· Rockapella Christmas – December 22Plus:HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYSTo Benefit Pediatric Cancer ResearchDecember 5-17(Coral Springs, FL – November 2, 2017) THE CENTER, formerly known as the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, slides into the holiday season with six fun shows for the whole family during November and December, plus the launch of a new 12-day Yuletide festival that will help raise much-needed funds for the Children's Oncology Group, the world's leader in pediatric cancer research.Located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive, the state-of the-art performing arts center is also offering for most concerts an elevated Level3 experience that includes exclusive access to private bars with specialty drinks and music before and during the main event (Level3 shows are marked with ** in the following list.)NOVEMBERNovember 11 at 7:30 pm (Saturday)The Legends of Pop:Prince & Michael Jackson Experience **Experience the ultimate celebration of the two most widely beloved entertainers and profoundly influential artists of all time. Bobby Miller presents an electrifying performance of Prince & Michael Jackson that can best be described as a "must see" performance by Bobby Miller, one of America's Top Prince and Michael Jackson tribute artists. Bobby along with his world-class band form a fully produced ensemble that recreates the magic of a live concert. Expect to hear such audience favorites as "Little Red Corvette," "Purple Rain," "1999," "Let's go Crazy," "Billie Jean," "Beat It," "Thriller," "Man in the Mirror," and many more.Tickets start at $28November 25 at 2 pm & 5:30 pm (Saturday)Daniel Tiger's NeighborhoodThe grr-ific musical for little tigers and grown-ups alike is back with an all-new show. The hugely popular Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE!, based on the #1 PBS KIDS TV series, has delighted live audiences on stages across the country. Now, in its third year of touring, all of the beloved characters are hopping back on board Trolley and coming with DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: KING FOR A DAY! The show comes alive on stage with new songs to sing along to, magical moments, and surprise guests along the way. It's an event filled with tigertastic fun, teaching the valuable lessons of kindness, helping others, and being a friend.Tickets start at $52DECEMBERDecember 1 at 8 pm (Friday)Linda Eder **Showcasing one of the greatest voices of our time, Linda Eder's diverse repertoire spans Broadway, Standards, Pop, Country, and Jazz. When she performs "live" in concert, it is amazing to experience the ease wcj with which she moves back and forth from one genre to another as if she were gifted with the vocal ability to perform each genre as well as all the others. She has been featured on numerous PBS television concert specials including Clay Aiken's Tried & True, Hallelujah Broadway, Linda Eder: The PBS Concert, Best of Broadway: Broadway The Leading Ladies, Best of Broadway: The Love Songs, Jim Brickman Plays The Disney Songbook, and more. Her 2001 Holiday Concert, Christmas Stays the Same, was broadcast on Bravo TV and continues to be a popular selling DVD. She has performed at many prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, The Palace Theatre, Radio City Music Hall, Wolftrap, New York City's Town Hall, Davies Hall, among many others.Tickets start at $40How to Get Tickets:Tickets for all concerts and shows are now available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or going online to www.TheCenterCS.com.About THE CENTER:THE CENTER (formerly known as the Coral Springs Center for the Arts) brings the finest in music, dance, comedy and more to the community; offering a variety of entertainment and artistic events for all ages and interests. From the best of Broadway, to top comedians, jazz and pop concerts, and a diverse selection of family productions, the theater has something for every taste. THE CENTER is the cultural lifeblood of the community, with approximately 200,000 people visiting the facility yearly.In addition to the intimate 1,471-seat theater, THE CENTER houses a dramatic dance studio, a variety of meeting rooms for corporate and private events and the elegant Coral Springs Museum of Art. Along with the museum's permanent collection, every three months they offer new exhibits for the enjoyment of its patrons.THE CENTER/Coral Springs Center for the Arts is truly unique in all that it offers as a cultural resource for North Broward and South Palm Beach Counties. Easily accessible from the Sample Road exits off I-95, the Florida Turnpike and the Sawgrass Expressway, THE CENTER draws audiences preferring an intimate theater experience and museum visit closer to home. For more information, please call 954-344-5990 or visit the official website at www.TheCenterCS.com.Available for Interview:Meera Paul, Director of MarketingTHE CENTER (Coral Springs Center for the Arts)954.344.5984mpaul@coralsprings.orgMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net