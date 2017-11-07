KRAVIS CENTER to Offer Nine Special Concerts & Shows for the Whole Family This Holiday Season

The TEN Tenors

End

-- KRAVIS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS to Offer Nine Special Concerts & Shows for the Whole Family This Holiday Season* Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis* Beatrix Potter's Christmas: The Tailor of Gloucester* 98 Degrees at Christmas* A Gospel According to Jazz Christmas* The TEN Tenors: Our Holiday Wish* Canadian Brass Holiday* Christmas Wonderland: The Holiday Show* A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage* Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert: The Strauss Symphony of America(West Palm Beach, FL – November 1, 2017) The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will celebrate the joyous holiday season throughout December with nine different concerts, shows and special presentations for the whole family:December 7 at 8 pm (Thursday)Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalisand Special Guest Catherine RussellFifteen of the most acclaimed jazz artists today under the direction of Grammy-winning trumpet master Wynton Marsalis, perform a vast repertoire, ranging from holiday and rare historic pieces to favorites by Fletcher Henderson, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Benny Goodman and many more.Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert HallTickets start at $35Sponsored by Albert J. Berger and Carol B. AuerbachWith support from WXELBeyond The Stage: Join us for a free musical presentation by the Jupiter Academy of Music in the Dreyfoos Hall lobby at 7:15 pm. Beyond the Stage is sponsored by Nancy and Jay Parker.December 9 at 10 am (Saturday)Virginia Rep On TourBeatrix Potter's ChristmasThe Tailor of Gloucester(Family Fare)Virginia Rep's Children's Theatre weaves together a wonderful play for children 5 years old and up based on Beatrix Potter's 1903 classic, The Tailor of Gloucester. The struggling tailor receives a shot at wealth after being asked to sew a coat for the mayor's Christmas wedding, but a mischievous cat needles him by hiding a vital piece of silk! A happy ending ensues in this festive production.Helen K. Persson HallTickets $12 • General AdmissionSponsored by The Stiller Family FoundationDecember 10 at 8 pm (Sunday)98 Degrees at ChristmasOne of the original boy bands of the late 1990s, Grammy-nominated 98 Degrees has sold 10 million albums and is back in the studio and on stage to heat things up once more. Join brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons for a holiday concert featuring festive hits and their signature harmony that's sure wcj to warm your heart.Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert HallTickets start at $29Beyond The Stage: Join us for a free musical presentation by the Rosarian Academy Show Choir in the Dreyfoos Hall lobby at 7:15 pm. Beyond the Stage is sponsored by Nancy and Jay Parker.December 14 at 7:30 pm (Thursday)A Gospel according to Jazz ChristmasFeaturing Kirk Whalum and Jonathan ButlerAnd Special Guests John Stoddart, Sheléa and Kevin Whalum(A Kravis Center Community Outreach Event)Join Grammy Award winning musician Kirk Whalum, singer-songwriter Jonathan Butler and special guests in this special holiday concert.Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert HallTickets start at $15Sponsored by Jane M. MitchellBeyond The Stage: Join us for a free musical presentation in the Dreyfoos Hall lobby at 6:45 pm. Beyond the Stage is sponsored by Nancy and Jay Parker.December 17 at 7 pm (Sunday)The TEN Tenors: Our Holiday WishJoin Australia's charismatic rock stars of opera as they ring in the holidays with resounding festive favorites ranging from Joy to the World and Sleigh Ride to Amazing Grace and Winter Wonderland. Hailed for their charm, camaraderie and commanding sound, the vocal wonder from Down Under boasts 16 years of sold-out shows around the globe as well as several platinum and gold albums.Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert HallTickets start at $25With support from WPBTBeyond The Stage: Join us for a free musical presentation by the Loxahatchee Groves Elementary School Chorus in the Dreyfoos Hall lobby at 7:15 pm. Beyond the Stage is sponsored by Nancy and Jay Parker.December 21 at 8 pm (Thursday)Canadian Brass HolidayFeaturing Joel Bacon on OrganThe Grammy-nominated Canadian Brass quintet, "one of the most popular brass ensembles in the world," according to The Washington Post, horns in on the holidays with virtuosity and showmanship. In this festive performance, founding member Chuck Daellenbach (tuba); Caleb Hudson and Christopher Coletti (trumpets); Achilles Liarmakopoulos (trombone); and Bernhard Scully (horn) are joined on select pieces by renowned recitalist Joel Bacon, who will play the Kravis Center's George W. Mergens Memorial Organ.Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert HallTickets start at $15Tickets start at $25How to Get Tickets:Tickets are available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561-832-7469 or 800-572-8471. For Group Sales please call 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at kravis.org.Media Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net