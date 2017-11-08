 
News By Tag
* Christmas
* Jazz
* Campbellford
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hastings
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


In Concert - The Music of Christmas with Steve Holt & Micah Barnes

Steve Holt & Micah Barnes set to bring the music of Christmas to Campbellford.
 
 
Holt
Holt
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Christmas
* Jazz
* Campbellford

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Hastings - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
* Events

HASTINGS, Ontario - Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Award-winning Toronto-based jazz pianist and composer Steve Holt and critically-acclaimed vocalist Micah Barnes will team up on Thursday December 7th to perform Christmas classics at the Aron Theatre in Campbellford Ontario.

"The Music of Christmas is guaranteed to get you in the spirit," according to Steve Holt who moved to the Campbellford area in 2014 from Toronto. He will join former Nylons vocalist Micah Barnes, along with bassist Neal Davis and drummer Curtis Cronkwright to make Christmas come true at the historic Aron Theatre.

Steve Holt - Born in Montreal, Steve was a child prodigy who started to play piano at the age of four. He began his professional career playing clubs in Quebec and later studied music at McGill University, graduating with distinction as McGill's first-ever Bachelor of Music majoring in jazz performance. It was also during this period that he travelled regularly to New York to study with world-renowned pianist Kenny Barron.  Steve was nominated for a JUNO award in 1983 for his debut album "The Lion's Eyes", and over the years built an international reputation as one of Canada's premier Jazz pianists, having worked with the likes of Archie Shepp, Larry Coryell, Eddie Henderson, Pat Labarbera, James Moody, Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson, Michel Urbaniak, and others. He currently has 6 CD albums and 3 singles to his credit.

Micah Barnes - Establishing in the cabarets and jazz clubs of Toronto while a teenager Micah was a regular on the Queen Street scene before joining The Nylons and touring the world. Post Nylons Micah launched a solo career touring the U.S. which led to his #1 international club hit "Welcome To My Head" and coverage in Rolling wcj Stone Magazine as "an Indie artist to watch". Returning to the jazz oriented songwriting of his earlier years has resulted in a series of critically acclaimed solo recordings including his most recent "New York Stories" (eOne Music) which saw Micah opening the show for Jazz Diva Molly Johnson solo and with his trio. The first single "New York Story" shot to the top of the Jazz charts in both Canada and the USA and resulted in Micah being named Toronto Indie Awards best Jazz Act of 2014.

Tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-music-of-christmas-featur... for $25, with a special reduced rate of $5.00 for kids 10 and under.

Contact
Laraine Deacon
***@steveholtmusic.com
End
Source:The Inner Music & Media Group
Email:***@steveholtmusic.com Email Verified
Tags:Christmas, Jazz, Campbellford
Industry:Music
Location:Hastings - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Inner Music & Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share