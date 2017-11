In Concert - The Music of Christmas with Steve Holt & Micah Barnes

Steve Holt & Micah Barnes set to bring the music of Christmas to Campbellford.

Holt

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Christmas

* Jazz

* Campbellford Industry:

* Music Location:

* Hastings - Ontario - Canada Subject:

* Events

Contact

Laraine Deacon

***@steveholtmusic.com Laraine Deacon

End

-- Award-winning Toronto-based jazz pianist and composerand critically-acclaimed vocalistwill team up on Thursday December 7to perform Christmas classics at the Aron Theatre in Campbellford Ontario."The Music of Christmas is guaranteed to get you in the spirit," according to Steve Holt who moved to the Campbellford area in 2014 from Toronto. He will join former Nylons vocalist Micah Barnes, along with bassist Neal Davis and drummer Curtis Cronkwright to make Christmas come true at the historic Aron Theatre.Steve Holt - Born in Montreal, Steve was a child prodigy who started to play piano at the age of four. He began his professional career playing clubs in Quebec and later studied music at McGill University, graduating with distinction as McGill's first-ever Bachelor of Music majoring in jazz performance. It was also during this period that he travelled regularly to New York to study with world-renowned pianist. Steve was nominated for ain 1983 for his debut album "The Lion's Eyes", and over the years built an international reputation as one of Canada's premier Jazz pianists, having worked with the likes of, and others. He currently has 6 CD albums and 3 singles to his credit.Micah Barnes - Establishing in the cabarets and jazz clubs of Toronto while a teenager Micah was a regular on the Queen Street scene before joiningand touring the world. Post Nylons Micah launched a solo career touring the U.S. which led to his #1 international club hit "Welcome To My Head" and coverage inas "an Indie artist to watch". Returning to the jazz oriented songwriting of his earlier years has resulted in a series of critically acclaimed solo recordings including his most recent "New York Stories" () which saw Micah opening the show for Jazz Divasolo and with his trio. The first single "New York Story" shot to the top of the Jazz charts in both Canada and the USA and resulted in Micah being named Toronto Indie Awards best Jazz Act of 2014.Tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/ e/the-music- of-christmas- featur... for $25, with a special reduced rate of $5.00 for kids 10 and under.