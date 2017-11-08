News By Tag
"Gold Star" writer/director Victoria Negri named Guest Director for '18 Art of Brooklyn Film Fest
Victoria said, "I'm thrilled to join the Art of Brooklyn team as Guest Festival Director for 2018. I'm looking forward to discovering and showcasing new cinematic voices in Brooklyn and beyond."
As the flagship indie film event of Brooklyn, the Art of Brooklyn Film Festival is a hub for the borough's vibrant indie film scene. AoBFF hosts world-class talkbacks, creates innovative programming for networking and skill building, and screens in state-of-the-
Executive Director Joseph Shahadi said, " It might seem crazy but we surrender the curation of our festival to a different filmmaker every year, by design. It keeps us from always representing the same POV and is a big reason why we have one of the the most exciting festivals in New York City. We can't wait to see what a daring young filmmaker like Victoria can bring to what we do."
The Art of Brooklyn Film Festival http://theartofbrooklyn.org is the only international, independent festival in the world exclusively devoted to Brooklyn's indie film and media scene. Since 2011 Art of Brooklyn has entertained an average of two thousand guests a year, had multiple distribution deals made for our premieres—and an HBO series. We've partnered with IFC, New York Women in Film and Television, Prime Latino Media, the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, NBC Universal, ESPN Films and others. The Art of Brooklyn Film Festival has screened the top talents in Brooklyn film, like Kelly Reichardt's Certain Women and the premiere of the theatrical cut of Spike Lee's 2 Fists Up, classics like the 25th anniversary of cult Brooklyn street comedy The Search for One Eye Jimmy and the very best emerging filmmakers in the borough.
Submissions for the 2018 AoBFF, including a screenplay contest, are open on Withoutabox and Film Freeway.
