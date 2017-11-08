 
News By Tag
* Film Festival
* Robert Vaughn
* Victoria Negri
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

"Gold Star" writer/director Victoria Negri named Guest Director for '18 Art of Brooklyn Film Fest

 
 
Victoria Negri, 2018 AoBFF Guest Festival Director
Victoria Negri, 2018 AoBFF Guest Festival Director
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Film Festival
* Robert Vaughn
* Victoria Negri

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Brooklyn - New York - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Art of Brooklyn Film Festival is proud to announce that award-winning filmmaker Victoria Negri has joined us as Guest Festival Director for our 8th annual edition. Victoria's debut feature Gold Star, starring Oscar-nominated actor Robert Vaughn in his final performance, had its New York premiere at the 2017 AoBFF where it won Best Feature. Gold Star went on to collect awards during its festival run and has now opened theatrically in New York, garnering glowing reviews. Also a prolific writer, producer and actress, Victoria is a rising star in independent film, with credits on multiple shorts, web series and music videos.

Victoria said, "I'm thrilled to join the Art of Brooklyn team as Guest Festival Director for 2018. I'm looking forward to discovering and showcasing new cinematic voices in Brooklyn and beyond."

As the flagship indie film event of Brooklyn, the Art of Brooklyn Film Festival is a hub for the borough's vibrant indie film scene. AoBFF hosts world-class talkbacks, creates innovative programming for networking and skill building, and screens in state-of-the-art theaters for enthusiastic audiences across Brooklyn. Every year AoBFF invites a different Brooklyn filmmaker wcj to take the lead as Guest Festival Director.

Executive Director Joseph Shahadi said, " It might seem crazy but we surrender the curation of our festival to a different filmmaker every year, by design. It keeps us from always representing the same POV and is a big reason why we have one of the the most exciting festivals in New York City. We can't wait to see what a daring young filmmaker like Victoria can bring to what we do."

The Art of Brooklyn Film Festival http://theartofbrooklyn.org is the only international, independent festival in the world exclusively devoted to Brooklyn's indie film and media scene. Since 2011 Art of Brooklyn has entertained an average of two thousand guests a year, had multiple distribution deals made for our premieres—and an HBO series. We've partnered with IFC, New York Women in Film and Television, Prime Latino Media, the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, NBC Universal, ESPN Films and others. The Art of Brooklyn Film Festival has screened the top talents in Brooklyn film, like Kelly Reichardt's Certain Women and the premiere of the theatrical cut of Spike Lee's 2 Fists Up, classics like the 25th anniversary of cult Brooklyn street comedy The Search for One Eye Jimmy and the very best emerging filmmakers in the borough.

Submissions for the 2018 AoBFF, including a screenplay contest, are open on Withoutabox and Film Freeway.

Contact
Anthony DeVito
***@theartofbrooklyn.org
End
Source:
Email:***@theartofbrooklyn.org Email Verified
Tags:Film Festival, Robert Vaughn, Victoria Negri
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Art of Brooklyn Film Festival News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share