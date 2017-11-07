News By Tag
The Actors Shakespeare Company Presents A Christmas Carol
This Holiday Season Charles Dickens' Christmas Classic Comes Alive!
Actors Shakespeare Company performs at the Snyder Academy, 42 Broad Street, Elizabeth, NJ 07201. Free parking is available behind the building, and ADA accessible seating is available. Directions to the Snyder Academy can be found on our website. No reservations necessary, please call us with any questions. For more information please visit the Upcoming Events and Box Office pages on our website. http://www.ascnj.org/
