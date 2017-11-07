 
Industry News





November 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

The Actors Shakespeare Company Presents A Christmas Carol

This Holiday Season Charles Dickens' Christmas Classic Comes Alive!
 
 
ELIZABETH, N.J. - Nov. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- With only the aid of a steamer trunk, Timur Kocak plays all 24 roles in this dynamic 70-minute one-man version of Charles Dickens' 1843 holiday classic for all ages.  A holiday treat for the entire family, at the time of year for generosity, compassion and good will toward all. Created by our artists to help the northern New Jersey community continue to grow their family events wcj and school programs. Adapted for the stage by James Rana and Timur Kocak.  Directed by James Rana. One performance only on Sunday, November 26th at 3pm.  Suggested donation is $10 for Adults and $5 Children.

Actors Shakespeare Company performs at the Snyder Academy, 42 Broad Street, Elizabeth, NJ 07201. Free parking is available behind the building, and ADA accessible seating is available.  Directions to the Snyder Academy can be found on our website. No reservations necessary, please call us with any questions.  For more information please visit the Upcoming Events and Box Office pages on our website.  http://www.ascnj.org/

Media Contact
Cindy Boyle
609-807-8258
***@ascnj.org
Source:
Email:***@ascnj.org Email Verified
Tags:Theatre, Free, Holiday
Industry:Family
Location:Elizabeth - New Jersey - United States
