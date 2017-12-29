New Year's Eve Dinner and Dance party Atlanta - featuring Stephen Lee Band

Join us for our New Year's eve Party atlanta Georgia at the hilton Atlanta Northeast. Dinner dancing, balloon drop and Champagne toast. Hosted by Dancing4Fun Dance Studio.

-- Dancing4Fun Entertainment Presents..8th Annual Atlanta New year's Eve Dance Festival "007 Meets 2018"@ Hilton Atlanta Northeast Sunday Dec 31, 2017-- 3 course Dinner w/ Vegetarian & Kids meal under 12 option-- Top 40s room - Featuring Stephen Lee Band & DJ Alan White-- Latin room - Featuring Domenic Marte & DJ Soltrix-- 3 bonus rooms: Zouk, Kizomba & 80/90s music room (bonus rooms subject to chage)-- Balloon drop Champagne toast and party till 4am!Welcome in the New Year in Atlanta James Bond style! Join us at Atlanta's New Year's Evedance Festival "007 Meets 2018 @ the Hilton Atlanta Northeast. Start the evening off with a3 course meal. includes vegetarian and kids meal option. If you are not interested in joining usfor dinner, we will open up the dance floor early for you to start dancing the night away while folks are having dinner.Why did we call it a dance festival? Well, there's going to be lots of dancing and partying going on! Thats why!No dance skills required, even thought we will have lots of folks who loves to dance, Salsa, Bachata, Swing, Cha Cha,slow dancing, electric slide, cha cha slide and much more! If you would like to learn how to dance, come check out thedance lessons we will be having this weekend. As a matter of fact, who not make it an Atlanta weekendNew Year' Eve getaway! Book your Package deal for hotel room & Dinner Besides all the fun we will be having on Sunday Dec 31st,Check out what else we have in store for you!-- Opening Night Friday Dec 29, 2017007's Diamonds are Forever Sexy Red Dress Partytop 40s, Salsa vs Bachata-- Pre-New Year's Eve Party Saturday Dec 30, 2017007's Casino Royale Masquerade Party - Swing, Latin & Zouk-- Monday Jan 1, 2018 New Year's Day Latin dance party Featuring DJ Soltrix@ Nemoes Tavernhttps://www.facebook.com/events/105841896605559/Where:Hilton Atlanta Northeast5993 Peachtree Industrial BlvdPeachtree Corners GA 30092770.855.4396 text/callTime:wcj 6:30pm - Doors Open for check in7pm - 9pm New Year's Eve 3 course Dinner ( dinner held at different ballrooms)Dancing, performances, Countdown to 2018 Champagne Toast & Balloon drop & moreparty till 4amGo to our New Year's Eve website for all the ticket options!Ticket options start @ $65 Party only tickets on Sunday Dec 31st.and if you want to get 4 of your friends together we have an awesome3day weekend Hotel package with breakfast for all 4 of you each morning,and reserved seats and dinner on New Year's Eve!buy your tickets today and don't wait till the last minute because wehave sold out each and every year and we are expecting to sell out againthis year.Go to the link below for to purchase your New Year's Eve Dinner & hotel tickets today!https://newyearsevepartyatlanta.eventbrite.comhttp://www.NewYearsEvePartyAtlanta.comNew Year's Eve Party Atlanta Facebook Event:https://www.facebook.com/events/1860434090902586/If you have any questions..Give us a call..Dancing4Fun Entertainment678.304.7D4F (7343)