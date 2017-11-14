Local non-profit To Bring"Justice"Theme Full Circle With Justice League Movie Screening& Discussion

PHILADELPHIA
- Nov. 14, 2017
- PRLog
-- Local non-profit to Bring "Justice" Theme Full Circle With Justice League Movie Screening and Panel Discussion
Philadelphia, PA November 11th, 2017 – Lambert Legacy Charities (http://lambertlegacycharities.com/)
will be hosting a one time screening of the DC Comics film "Justice League" preceded by a panel discussion at Movie Tavern Flourtown on November 16th at 7:30pm hosted by #ForbesTheCulture.
This screening event, sponsored by PA Care Associates (http://pacareassociates.com/)
, will include a pre movie happy hour and a pre-movie panel consisting of invited guests including: State Representative Jordan Harris (http://www.pahouse.com/
Harris/) newly elected Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (https://krasnerforda.com/)
, Community Affairs Director for the City of Philadelphia's Controller's office Isaiah Thomas (https://www.linkedin.com/
in/isaiahthomasphiladelphia)
, Attorney Michael Coard
, Councilman Curtis Jones (http://phlcouncil.com/CurtisJonesJr/
), Philadelphia Music Ambassador Chill Moody (https://www.facebook.com/ChillMoodyMusic/
), and educator/music producer Wes Manchild (https://twitter.com/
wesmanchild?
lang=en) discussing issues related to justice Philadelphia communities.
"...With all that we see going on in the communities of Philadelphia, justice is a common conversation piece for us all lately." said Rashaad Lambert (http://rashaadlambert.com)
, event organizer and CEO of Sporty Marketing Group (http://sportymarketing.com/)
. "Every child wcj dreams of being a superhero; They put on a cape and imagine that they have the power to change the world. Along the way, many of us lose our faith that this can be true. With this movie being such a large crowd draw, we wanted to make sure that when we assemble this amount of people together that they leave not only having been entertained but educated and empowered..."
View the Trailer for the film at: https://
JusticeLeagueTheMovie.com
Proceeds from the screening benefit the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (http://www.naacpldf.org/)
, & The ACLU Of PA (https://www.aclupa.org/)
Tickets can be purchased at: http://TL.ticketleap.com/
JusticeLeague
Download the full Press Kit for the film, with images and video clips at: www.WarnerBros.com/
news