Nutrition bars optimized for cognitive performance and health are now available

IQ Bar Flavors

Contact

Will Nitze

IQ Bar

***@eatiqbar.com Will NitzeIQ Bar

End

-- Food startup IQ Bar is on a mission to fuel and fortify your brain with smarter snacks. Today, the company announces the launch of its Kickstarter campaign, where consumers can pre-order the first three flavors: Almond Cacao, Blueberry Walnut, and Matcha Hazelnut. IQ Bars are optimized around 5 brain-boosting nutrients, contain under 10 grams of net carbs (total carbs – fiber), and are free of GMO's, grains, gluten, dairy, soy, and added sugar. They are compliant with low-carb, Paleo, ketogenic, Whole 30, kosher, and vegan diets.Founder Will Nitze was inspired to start IQ Bar by a personal struggle with brain function. After studying psychology and neuroscience at Harvard, he began suffering from brain fog and mental energy crashes on a daily basis. Eventually, he discovered his sugary, nutrient-poor diet was to blame, and reversed his symptoms through smarter eating. "By replacing carbohydrates with healthy fats and fortifying compounds, my brain function not only stabilized, but reached a new level," says Nitze. "My goal with IQ Bar is simple: help others achieve the results I did through improved nutrition."IQ Bar's targeted impact extends beyond just wcj short-term functionality;supporting long-term brain health is equally important to Nitze. Type 2 diabetes - a condition closely linked to brain disease – is up 4X since 1980, and more than 16 million Americans will have Alzheimer's by 2050. IQ Bar is excited to join the large and growing movement in nutritional and medical communities centered on overhauling the high-carb Western diet associated with these epidemics.IQ Bar's endorsement of a diet high in healthy fats and fortifying compounds and low in carbohydrates aligns with – and was informed by – regimens recommended by brain nutrition experts like Dr. David Perlmutter (author of), Dr. Mark Hyman (author of), and Gary Taubes (author of). Furthermore, the nutrients IQ Bars are optimized around were carefully selected for their links to positive brain outcomes in scientific literature.Now over a year into his endeavor, Nitze and his team are thrilled to announce that snackers can join the IQ Bar mission by ordering bars and other "rewards" through the company's live Kickstarter campaign:To learn more and receive IQ Bar updates, subscribe to the company's newsletter via www.eatiqbar.com or follow @eatiqbar on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.IQ Bar is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and was founded in 2016 by Will Nitze. Its mission is simple: fuel and fortify your brain with smarter snacks. IQ Bars are optimized around 5 brain-boosting nutrients, contain under 10 grams of net carbs (total carbs – fiber), and are free of GMO's, grains, gluten, dairy, soy, and added sugar. They are compliant with low-carb, Paleo, ketogenic, Whole 30, kosher, and vegan diets.