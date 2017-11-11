News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Harvard Grad Launches IQ Bar, First Ready-to-Eat "Brain Food"
Nutrition bars optimized for cognitive performance and health are now available
Founder Will Nitze was inspired to start IQ Bar by a personal struggle with brain function. After studying psychology and neuroscience at Harvard, he began suffering from brain fog and mental energy crashes on a daily basis. Eventually, he discovered his sugary, nutrient-poor diet was to blame, and reversed his symptoms through smarter eating. "By replacing carbohydrates with healthy fats and fortifying compounds, my brain function not only stabilized, but reached a new level," says Nitze. "My goal with IQ Bar is simple: help others achieve the results I did through improved nutrition."
IQ Bar's targeted impact extends beyond just wcj short-term functionality;
IQ Bar's endorsement of a diet high in healthy fats and fortifying compounds and low in carbohydrates aligns with – and was informed by – regimens recommended by brain nutrition experts like Dr. David Perlmutter (author of Grain Brain), Dr. Mark Hyman (author of Eat Fat, Get Thin), and Gary Taubes (author of Why We Get Fat). Furthermore, the nutrients IQ Bars are optimized around were carefully selected for their links to positive brain outcomes in scientific literature.
Now over a year into his endeavor, Nitze and his team are thrilled to announce that snackers can join the IQ Bar mission by ordering bars and other "rewards" through the company's live Kickstarter campaign:
https://www.kickstarter.com/
To learn more and receive IQ Bar updates, subscribe to the company's newsletter via www.eatiqbar.com or follow @eatiqbar on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
About IQ Bar:
IQ Bar is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and was founded in 2016 by Will Nitze. Its mission is simple: fuel and fortify your brain with smarter snacks. IQ Bars are optimized around 5 brain-boosting nutrients, contain under 10 grams of net carbs (total carbs – fiber), and are free of GMO's, grains, gluten, dairy, soy, and added sugar. They are compliant with low-carb, Paleo, ketogenic, Whole 30, kosher, and vegan diets.
Contact
Will Nitze
IQ Bar
***@eatiqbar.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse