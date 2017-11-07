News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Digitization Solutions for the Agriculture Industry on Display at AGRITECHNICA 2017
STW is showcasing the Digitization of the Agriculture Industry at AGRITECHNICA 2017 by launching a new software suite for field-proven on-board connectivity and data management modules TC3G and TC1. STW is at Hall 15 at Stand F49
During the development, maintenance and efficient operation of a mobile machine, many different stakeholders become involved with the product along its life cycle. Due to the increasing level of automation and electrification of machines, digitalization is the key to the fulfilment of the various requirements expressed by these interested parties. Generic solutions allow various types of access, communication and ultimately even new business models.
As a specialist in all three fields – digitalization, automation and electrification – and with many years of experience in the provision and realization of electrical and electronic (E/E) solutions for mobile machines, STW is bringing a new software suite for field-proven on-board connectivity and data management modules TC3G and TC1 on to the market. The requirements of various interest groups are covered here with "machines.access"
"machine.access"
"machines.insight" permits the parametrization and configuration of the on-board telematics modules. At the same time, log files can also be read out, updates installed and in particular dashboards for data visualization can be conveniently set up and used. Access to the machine occurs mainly via WiFi and is primarily used by service personnel.
With the IoT platform "machines.cloud"
More information on the TC3G controller is available at: https://www.stw-
STW is demonstrating their software suite at Stand F49 in Hall 15. A completely digitalized, automated and electrified machine by STW serves as a supplier for live data and access via "machines.access"
For 7 days, from November 12 to 18, AGRITECHNICA 2017 will set the stage for 2,900 exhibitors and will lift the curtain for you on the future of crop production. STW will be in Hall 15 at Stand F49.
About STW: STW (http://www.stw-
Contact
STW Technic
***@stw-technic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse