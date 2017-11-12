News By Tag
Association for Women in Communications South Florida Workshop: Secrets of eBook Publishing
The Association for Women in Communications South Florida Chapter hosts a workshop every 2nd Tuesday of the month. This month's workshop, "Secrets of eBook Publishing".
This panel discussion offers you a great way to find how to jump into this low-cost publishing structure which is booming. By attending, you will learn how to publish and market your own ebooks. Plus, you'll pick up a great skill which your company will value as more and more corporations publish their own books and marketing materials.
Just think about this: eBooks are the most successful new publishing platform since Guttenberg. By 2018, eBook sales are forecast to account for about a quarter of global book sales. Consumer eBooks alone are projected to generate nearly 20 billion U.S. dollars in revenue by 2018," according to Statista, an online data aggregator.
This monthly education workshop is being sponsored by the Association for Women in Communications wcj South Florida Chapter. It is being hosted by DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Deerfield Beach – Boca Raton located at 100 Fairway Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 off of I-95 South exit 42B (Hillsboro Blvd East).
Register or purchase tickets on Eventbrite: Free for members and $10 for non members. https://www.eventbrite.com/
At door: $5 for members and $15 for non members.
***Agenda***
6PM - 6:30PM Networking
6:30PM -7:30PM Panel Discussion and Tips/Secrets of eBook Publishing
7:30PM - 8PM Q&A
About the Association for Women in Communications South Florida:
The Association for Women in Communications South Florida connects communicators in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties by facilitating its members' integration into the business matrix of South Florida and promoting their personal and professional advancement. The National Association for Women in Communications was formed in 1909 celebrating over 100 years of accelerating women communicators' careers in 2009. For more information, visit www.womcom.org and http://awcsouthflorida.org
Contact
April Klimley
***@awcsouthflorida.org
Page Updated Last on: Nov 12, 2017