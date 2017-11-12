 
Industry News





Stevie Boi And Michael Antonio Have There Last Powershoot Of 2017

The Last Power Shoot of 2017. RSVP to confirm a spot and a time.
 
 
powershoot2017 - Copy
BALTIMORE - Nov. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Fashion Designer Stevie Boi and Fashion Photographer Michael Antonio are preparing to have there last PowerShoot of 2017. Stevie Boi and Michael Antonio have both been featured in over 500+ publications including Vogue Magazine, Elle , Huffington Post, Forbes, W, L'Officiel, GQ , Paper, Teen ,Harpers Bazaar, Out, V Plus many more.

The shoot takes place in Baltimore City, December 3rd at a private location:

ALL wcj MODELS & TALENT ARE WELCOME:

If interested please be sure to Email: INFO@STEVIEBOI.COM to book a time slot.

In order to book a time slot you must pay a $5.00 Fee to confirm your reservation:

The shoot takes place between 11:AM - 5PM EST:

Payment for the shoot is $60.00 for a 30 minute interval. (PAYMENT OF $60.00 MADE IN PERSON WITH CASH ONLY) This includes Styling by Fashion Designer Stevie Boi. Additional Time (30 Minutes) can be upgraded. We suggest Models/Talent to come hair and makeup ready to utilize time correctly. Time slots do book quickly. If we are overbooked we will be sure to send out a press notification to all parties.

Any questions should be directed to the SB Team Via Email at INFO@STEVIEBOI.COM (mailto:info@stevieboi.com)

ASHLEY S
***@stevieboi.com
Source:SBSHADES LLC
Email:***@stevieboi.com Email Verified
Model, Stevieboi, Photoshoot
Fashion
Baltimore - Maryland - United States
Subject:Events
Nov 12, 2017
