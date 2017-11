Stevie Boi And Michael Antonio Have There Last Powershoot Of 2017

The Last Power Shoot of 2017. RSVP to confirm a spot and a time.

powershoot2017 - Copy

Contact

ASHLEY S

***@stevieboi.com ASHLEY S

End

-- Fashion Designer Stevie Boi and Fashion Photographer Michael Antonio are preparing to have there last PowerShoot of 2017. Stevie Boi and Michael Antonio have both been featured in over 500+ publications including Vogue Magazine, Elle , Huffington Post, Forbes, W, L'Officiel, GQ , Paper, Teen ,Harpers Bazaar, Out, V Plus many more.The shoot takes place in Baltimore City, December 3rd at a private location:ALL wcj MODELS & TALENT ARE WELCOME:If interested please be sure to Email: INFO@STEVIEBOI.COM to book a time slot.In order to book a time slot you must pay a $5.00 Fee to confirm your reservation:The shoot takes place between 11:AM - 5PM EST:Payment for the shoot is $60.00 for a 30 minute interval. (PAYMENT OF $60.00 MADE IN PERSON WITH CASH ONLY) This includes Styling by Fashion Designer Stevie Boi. Additional Time (30 Minutes) can be upgraded. We suggest Models/Talent to come hair and makeup ready to utilize time correctly. Time slots do book quickly. If we are overbooked we will be sure to send out a press notification to all parties.Any questions should be directed to the SB Team Via Email at INFO@STEVIEBOI.COM (mailto:info@stevieboi.com)