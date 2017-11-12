News By Tag
Stevie Boi And Michael Antonio Have There Last Powershoot Of 2017
The Last Power Shoot of 2017. RSVP to confirm a spot and a time.
The shoot takes place in Baltimore City, December 3rd at a private location:
ALL wcj MODELS & TALENT ARE WELCOME:
If interested please be sure to Email: INFO@STEVIEBOI.COM to book a time slot.
In order to book a time slot you must pay a $5.00 Fee to confirm your reservation:
The shoot takes place between 11:AM - 5PM EST:
Payment for the shoot is $60.00 for a 30 minute interval. (PAYMENT OF $60.00 MADE IN PERSON WITH CASH ONLY) This includes Styling by Fashion Designer Stevie Boi. Additional Time (30 Minutes) can be upgraded. We suggest Models/Talent to come hair and makeup ready to utilize time correctly. Time slots do book quickly. If we are overbooked we will be sure to send out a press notification to all parties.
Any questions should be directed to the SB Team Via Email at INFO@STEVIEBOI.COM
Contact
ASHLEY S
***@stevieboi.com
End
Page Updated Last on: Nov 12, 2017