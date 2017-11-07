 
Industry News





Beth Lougen of American Expat Tax presents at International Tax Conference

 
 
NEW YORK - Nov. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Beth Lougen, President of American Expat Tax Services, presented at the International Tax Conference in New York City this week. The conference focused on international and cross border tax laws and strategies for accountants and tax professionals that deal with Americans living abroad.

Beth spoke on two topics: the tax ramifications and strategies for Canadians living in the US and Passive Foreign Investments including how to report them and the elections that can be taken in conjunction with PFICs.

Other topics at the conference included the foreign income exclusion, foreign pension reporting and expatriations. In 2016, the U.S. State Department estimated that there are 9 million U.S. citizens living abroad. Preparing expat tax returns in a specialized area of tax as the laws can be very complex and the penalties high.

As Beth Lougen has over 30 years of US Income Tax experience, and Beth wcj and her team at American Expat tax Services specialize in working with Americans living outside the US. Beth carries the title Enrolled Agent which is the highest credential given out by the IRS. She is a U.S. Tax Court Practitioner and also a respected writer and speaker on cross-border taxation.

For more information go to https://www.amexpattax.com.

