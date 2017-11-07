News By Tag
Giddyup! Here comes Santa Claus!
Carriage rides with Santa start Nov. 25 at the Village at Arrowhead Shopping Center.
Pictures with Santa are available and are a perfect and festive background to use for holiday cards and letters. Keeping with the goodwill of the holidays the shopping center will be serving as a drop off for toys for children ages seven to 17 that have Juvenile Arthritis. Cash donations will also be accepted for the Arthritis Foundation.
wcj "Our carriage rides with Santa has become a fun and joyous holiday tradition," said Mary Walker, coordinator of special events for the Village at Arrowhead Shopping Center and president of Power Promotions. "To enhance the holiday spirit, we also work with different charitable organizations,"
The Village at Arrowhead offers specialty shops that provide the ultimate shopping experience with distinctive fashion, home furnishings, restaurants and personal services in one of one of the most architecturally unique and aesthetically pleasing shopping centers around.
The shopping center is located on the southwest corner of 67th Avenue at the Loop 101. For more information contact Marks Public Relations at 480-664-3004.
Contact
Marks Public Relations
***@cox.net
