Giddyup! Here comes Santa Claus!

-- Free carriage rides with Santa, songs from the DeerValley High SchoolCarolers, as well as other holiday festivities will begin every Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 25and Dec. 2, 9and 16at the Village at Arrowhead Shopping Center, 20050 N. 67Ave. in Glendale, AZ 85308.Pictures with Santa are available and are a perfect and festive background to use for holiday cards and letters. Keeping with the goodwill of the holidays the shopping center will be serving as a drop off for toys for children ages seven to 17 that have Juvenile Arthritis. Cash donations will also be accepted for the Arthritis Foundation.wcj "Our carriage rides with Santa has become a fun and joyous holiday tradition," said Mary Walker, coordinator of special events for the Village at Arrowhead Shopping Center and president of Power Promotions. "To enhance the holiday spirit, we also work with different charitable organizations,"said Karen Walker who also helps coordinate events at the west-side shopping center. "This year it is a toy drive for children with Juvenile Arthritis. With carolers and our carriage rides with Santa, it's a great way to keep the holiday spirit of giving galloping along."The Village at Arrowhead offers specialty shops that provide the ultimate shopping experience with distinctive fashion, home furnishings, restaurants and personal services in one of one of the most architecturally unique and aesthetically pleasing shopping centers around.The shopping center is located on the southwest corner of 67Avenue at the Loop 101. For more information contact Marks Public Relations at 480-664-3004.