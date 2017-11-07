 
Introducing PIVOTO: a new iOS puzzle game, designed for iPhones, iPads & iPods

An inventive puzzle game combining reflection, speed and dexterity. Explore more than 180 unique and challenging levels.
 
 
AUBERVILLIERS, France - Nov. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Hadrien Boyer has announced its first commercial game called « PIVOTO » (fun fact: it means « pivot » in Esperanto. Cool huh?), for iOS Devices (iPhones, iPads & iPods).

In this elegant, minimalist and addictive game, the goal is to help one or more balls to reach the end of a level by rotating mechanisms with your fingers.

As you will travel across the 180 levels of the game, new situations and shapes will require a good use of both your logic and dexterity for you to succeed.

From the start, you can adjust the speed of the ball and difficulty level is gradually ascending so you can easily get into the game. Once you have mastered the simple levels, you'll have to handle two or more balls at the same time!

PIVOTO is easy to learn but challenging to master. ( This sentence may sound like a bullshit marketing phrase, but I'am not joking! After a couple of peaceful stages the game could really wrack your brain at some points, wcj and I apologies for that in advance. But you will definitely want to beat the game, I can guarantee that!)

The game is really minimalist: there are no score, no annoying pop-ups with colored stars and cheap sound effects, you don't need to read anything before starting and there is only one control : tap to pivot, that's all!

It is designed in a way that a grandma, an uncle or a kid can play, but I did not forget the hardcore gamers, they should face a good challenge too.

As an icing on the cake, the game features a beautiful ambient soundtrack to transcend your gaming experience. You can listen and download it here for free: https://soundcloud.com/hadrienboyer/pivoto-main-theme

Availability and system requirements: PIVOTO was released on the App Store on November 6, 2017 at the price of $1,99, £1,99 or 2,29€.
The game requires iOS 8.0 or later, and is compatible with the iPhones, iPads and iPods. It is translated in 29 languages, from Arabic to Vietnamese.

- Watch the Trailer to see the game in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MeKA19RE72Y


- Read the PressKit (with screenshots and videos): http://hadrien.co/press/sheet.php?p=pivoto
- Website: http://www.pivotogame.com
- Contact e-mail: hello@hadrien.co
- Link to the App Store page: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/pivoto/id1274029037 or https://appstore.com/PIVOTO

Your promo code (press copy) should be included in the mail that I sent to you.
If not, please send me a quick e-mail: hello@hadrien.co.

Thank you for reading this press release, I hope you will enjoy my game!

Hadrien Boyer – Phone: +33670471203 – E-mail: hello@hadrien.co - Website: http://hadrien.co

