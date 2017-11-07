News By Tag
Work Smarter, Not Harder: Zillable Introduces More Smart Bots To Help Businesses Collaborate Better
Up-and-coming collaboration platform Zillable's bot-enabled Kanban boards help users visualize work, create workflows, optimize processes, and deliver faster
With Zillable Boards, users can:
• Visualize workflows. Instant status updates for everyone - anytime, anywhere.
• Track Accountability.Create a shared understanding of who's working on what.
• Improve Efficiency. Streamline and centralize communications for all your team members.
"When your whole team can see a clear illustration of their workflow, it becomes easy to recognize what you could be doing better," says founder and CEO Andy Pham. "Whatever workflow methodology your teams are using - Scrum, Waterfall, Kanban, or anything in between - we help you cut the fat and improve your processes."
The patent-pending Zillable Boards tool further distinguishes itself over other project management tools like Trello with the inclusion of smart bots. These configurable bots crawl for content, automatically list cards, and link boards to create workflows for any process, freeing time and resources so teams can focus on what matters most.
As of today, Zillable now has three smart bots that can be put to use to interconnect Boards and content:
• Listbot - Automatically fetch and list cards using predefined parameters.
• Linkbot - Connect lists within and between boards to create simple to complex workflows.
• Mirrorbot - Create a window into any list or board, showing what's on it without copying or sending the content.
"Using our visual mapping expertise, we've invented a new approach to mapping and replicating workflows from the real world," adds Pham. "When you map workflow wcj processes out, you'll almost certainly see opportunities for improvement. And when you automate, everyone delivers faster. We are confident is going to help a lot of people work better, together."
The Board tool is one of the main anchors of the Zillable collaboration platform, the world's biggest collaboration suite. The Zillable platform combines chat, project management, document collaboration, and plethora of productivity and innovation tools in a single place so users never have to switch apps, enhancing security and saving teams, companies, and individuals time and money. Zillable's all-in-one collaboration solution, designed for knowledge and learning workers, available to everyone, makes it a tough, innovative competitor for popular tools like Slack, Facebook Workplace, and Microsoft Teams.
Zillable™ is the world's biggest collaboration platform, with native apps like chat, boards, online documents, and more, making work and innovation happen. For more information or to try it for free, visit http://www.zillable.com
