 
News By Tag
* Project Management Tool
* Zillable
* Collaboration Platform
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mountain View
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


Work Smarter, Not Harder: Zillable Introduces More Smart Bots To Help Businesses Collaborate Better

Up-and-coming collaboration platform Zillable's bot-enabled Kanban boards help users visualize work, create workflows, optimize processes, and deliver faster
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Project Management Tool
* Zillable
* Collaboration Platform

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Mountain View - California - US

Subject:
* Products

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Nov. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Groundbreaking new start-up Zillable announced today the release of new smart bots to help Board users get more work done faster.These bots, used for connecting processes and workflows, are a feature of the Zillable Board tool - a visual, fun, and flexible project management tool that enables teams of all types and sizes to apply lean management principles to their work. Using lists and cards, users can understand what's being worked on, who's working on what, and where something is in queue, all in one quick glance.

With Zillable Boards, users can:

• Visualize workflows. Instant status updates for everyone - anytime, anywhere.
• Track Accountability.Create a shared understanding of who's working on what.
• Improve Efficiency.  Streamline and centralize communications for all your team members.

"When your whole team can see a clear illustration of their workflow, it becomes easy to recognize what you could be doing better," says founder and CEO Andy Pham. "Whatever workflow methodology your teams are using - Scrum, Waterfall, Kanban, or anything in between - we help you cut the fat and improve your processes."

The patent-pending Zillable Boards tool further distinguishes itself over other project management tools like Trello with the inclusion of smart bots. These configurable bots crawl for content, automatically list cards, and link boards to create workflows for any process, freeing time and resources so teams can focus on what matters most.

As of today, Zillable now has three smart bots that can be put to use to interconnect Boards and content:

• Listbot - Automatically fetch and list cards using predefined parameters.
• Linkbot - Connect lists within and between boards to create simple to complex workflows.
• Mirrorbot - Create a window into any list or board, showing what's on it without copying or sending the content.

"Using our visual mapping expertise, we've invented a new approach to mapping and replicating workflows from the real world," adds Pham. "When you map workflow wcj processes out, you'll almost certainly see opportunities for improvement. And when you automate, everyone delivers faster. We are confident is going to help a lot of people work better, together."

The Board tool is one of the main anchors of the Zillable collaboration platform, the world's biggest collaboration suite. The Zillable platform combines chat, project management, document collaboration, and plethora of productivity and innovation tools in a single place so users never have to switch apps, enhancing security and saving teams, companies, and individuals time and money. Zillable's all-in-one collaboration solution, designed for knowledge and learning workers, available to everyone, makes it a tough, innovative competitor for popular tools like Slack, Facebook Workplace, and Microsoft Teams.

About

Zillable™ is the world's biggest collaboration platform, with native apps like chat, boards, online documents, and more, making work and innovation happen. For more information or to try it for free, visit http://www.zillable.com

Contact
For additional information, contact Emily Duncan
(650) 695-0994
***@zillable.com
End
Source:
Email:***@zillable.com
Posted By:***@zillable.com Email Verified
Tags:Project Management Tool, Zillable, Collaboration Platform
Industry:Business
Location:Mountain View - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Zillable News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share