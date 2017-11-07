TOUS launches 2017-2018 Fall/Winter Collection

The leading Spanish jewellery and accessories brand, held a special preview launch of their Fall/Winter

-- 2017 collection of medallions at the newly branch at Boulevard Center in which they showcased their newest collaboration with Saudi fashion designer Heba Mojadidi who selected as the brand's friend.The event was attended by some of the city's top influencers as well as VIP customers, clients and local media representatives who caught the first glimpse of the new elegant collection.The new luxury store takes the number of Tous stores in Saudi Arabia to 16.With the slogan " you tell stories with words, we tell them with jewelry" , the brand is proud to present Tous Medallions fall winter, comprising the following collections:Do: Creativity in Mix&Match is the sine qua non condition for flaunting Tous Medallions and using them to tell your own story through jewelry. The Do collection was born to achieve this: a collection of necklaces, earrings and bracelets that are perfect for combining with the different pendants made by the brand.Rubric: A collection inspired wcj by the technique of engraving. Engraving has always been used to personalize medallions with initials. Rubric is born from the use of this technique. In this collection, we can see the outlines of the bear as well as the initial of the brand, the letter "T".Camme : Pieces sculpted in bas-relief on a single gemstone, mounted on silver and vermeil silver.