News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Exclusive Hotel Packages for the Running of the bulls 2018
4-Day/3-Night VIP Packages for the Opening Days of the Fiesta De San Fermín and the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain. Come for the adventure... run with the bulls.
The Fiesta de San Fermín and the Feria del Toro, the Festival of the Bull, dates from the 14th century. Sanfermines, as the festival is known locally, and the encierro, the running of the bulls, was first introduced to the world in Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises" (Fiesta) and continues to drawn thousands of visitors yearly from around the world.
The fiesta begins at noon on July 6 with the opening ceremony, the firing of the rockets, "el chupinazo," and ends at midnight of the 14th with the "pobre de mi," the candlelight ceremony, which also marks the beginning of the countdown to Sanfermines 2019.
Check out Iberian Traveler's Special Hotel Packages for the opening days of the fiesta:
Hotels in the Old Quarter
VIP Hotel Package - 4 days / 3 nights - 5-8 July 2018
4-star luxury hotel-single & double occupancy, standard rooms and suites available
4-star hotel-single & double occupancy, superior rooms available
Hotels in the City Center
VIP Hotel Package - 4 days / 3 nights - 5-8 July 2018
4-star hotel-single, double & triple occupancy standard & superior rooms available
VIP Program includes:
5 July - Private transfer from Pamplona's airport or train station to your hotel
5 July - Receive an official pañuelo from Peña Seattle
6 wcj July – Breakfast today will be at the hotel
6 July – Chupinazo Program - enjoy the opening ceremony from the comfort of a private balcony in Pamplona's town hall square
6 July - Special Celebration Lunch of traditional Navarran cuisine
7 July - VIP Balcony reservations for the first encierro
7 July - Special breakfast following the running of the bulls
7 July - City tour - join the Procession of San Fermín as it moves through the old city
8 July - VIP Balcony reservations for the second encierro
8 July - Special breakfast following the second running of the bulls.
8 July - Transfer to Pamplona's airport or train station to continue your adventure in Spain, Portugal or the south of France.
Parking is available if you are driving.
Standard and Basic Hotel Packages for the opening days of the fiesta are available beginning July 5. Two-night minimum stay required during the opening days of the fiesta. Additional Packages are available from 9 to 14 July.
Bullfight tickets are available from 6-14 July - Tendido, Grada and Andanada sombra seating.
See http://www.sanfermintours.com for additional package information.
Contact
Iberian Traveler
***@iberiantraveler.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse