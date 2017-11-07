News By Tag
LogMeIn Introduces GoToStage, A New On-Demand Video Platform to Help Marketers Generate Awareness
Company also releases GoToWebinar benchmarking data to reveal webinar insights from over 350,000 webinars
Launching today in beta, GoToStage enables customers to leverage recorded assets to generate more qualified leads that turn into business. As video is becoming a core component of modern marketing, and organizations are seeking more advanced distribution, personalization, and interactivity, GoToStage allows companies to create a customizable branded repository for their content. With one-click uploads for GoToWebinar customers, marketers and content creators can upload webinars to their own branded and curated channel page for easy sharing and organic discoverability allowing them to reach new audiences while using existing webinar recordings. GoToStage viewers will be able to search these channel pages to find content by topic or brand.
"Instead of a one and done approach to live webinars, GoToStage gives our customers the option to promote valuable content on a platform that can reach millions of new prospects and continuously generate new leads without lifting a finger," said Chris Battles, Chief Product Officer, LogMeIn. "Businesses that want to capitalize on video to better connect, engage, and convert customers and support the entire buyers' journey need to harness their own video content channels without simply relying on video-sharing sites. We see GoToStage as a community for professionals who want to learn, explore, and reach their goals. With everything from major industry trends to unique topics, GoToStage users can find the engaging content they've been missing."
In addition, GoToStage intends to add deep reporting and analytics to allow users to track views, videos watched, attention span, get lead contact information and more. Users will also be able to opt into automated wcj subscription emails and recommendations for additional content they may find interesting.
"GoToStage is about to change the way we think about webinars as a way to drive new business," said Amanda Morgan, Marketing Manager at GoAnimate. "Creating a webinar is no small task for our team. With the introduction of GoToStage we love that the time and effort that goes into putting that webinar together can continue to pay off long after the live event is over. With GoToStage, we're excited to be able to expose our content to a whole new audience to bring in leads we wouldn't otherwise have."
In addition to the launch of GoToStage, GoToWebinar has also released benchmarking data from over 350,000 webinars conducted in the past year. The data provides actionable insights into webinar trends and best practices. Some interesting findings include:
· 26 percent of registrants sign-up only to watch the recorded version after the event.
· Tuesdays attract the most webinar registrants by far, accounting for about one quarter of registrations.
· Webinars at 11am ET attract the most registrations, while webinars at 2pm ET come in at a close second.
· Attendees have longer attention spans than you might expect. The average attendee viewing time is 61 minutes. Surprisingly, attendees don't drop off during longer webinars. Attendees will stay for about 70 percent of a webinar that lasts up to 90 minutes.
· When it comes to registrations, time of the day matters. There is a spike in registrations between 8-10am ET and a steep drop-off in the afternoon.
· 68 percent of registrations occur the week leading up to the live event - with 33 percent of registrations occurring the day of the webinar.
GoToWebinar is a recognized industry leader with over 55 thousand customers and well over 60 million attendees each year and growing. With this base, LogMeIn recognizes that webinars are a valuable avenue to distribute content. With GoToStage, users will have the flexibility to create and consume video content however and whenever they want. For more information on GoToStage please visit: https://www.gotostage.com/
