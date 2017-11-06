News By Tag
KTH Holding AB Employs Latest Tech Assessment Tool with Diagnostic and Defense Technology Analysts
Cutting edge technology commercialization assessment tool by Diagnostic and Defense Technology Analysts chosen to evaluate market possibilities for medical devices with KTH Holding AB and Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.
DTA will provide a market analysis and commercialization assistance for the device and review it as part of the company's overall technology portfolio. DTA's technology assessments use a system specifically designed to be organized and transparent to users and provide understanding of R&D projects across a multitude of criteria and variables. Such assessments are seen as critical in improving the success rate of research and innovation projects in the commercialization stage.
"We could not be any happier to work with KTH Holding. We are truly honored to have wcj this opportunity"
About KTH Holding
KTH Holding is a public company that is administered by the KTH university board since 2006. The holding company invests in early, promising startups stemming from research or education at KTH with the aim of promoting commercialization and enabling new science to create impact in society.
About DTA
DTA is an international commercialization company that provides market intelligence, technology assessments and other commercialization services. DTA has expanded from San Diego, CA and has recently opened an office in Sweden. DTA is based at Medicon Village in Lund.
