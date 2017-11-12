News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Fofanugget Productions becomes Altare Productions
The studio that created the award-winning "Day Zero" series currently streaming on Amazon Video has changed its namesake, but is still the same studio with its original purpose, content, copyright and ownership of the former.
Altare (pronounced all-taw-ray)
For the curious, former Fofanugget Productions was inspired by inside humor between Mr. Nguyen and his brother TJ, who was a script editor on a number of season 2 episodes. It represented a cross between casinos with the name "nugget" in them and a Volkswagen vehicle from earlier times. This change recognizes it may have caused confusion among peers in the film industry as well as the audience, and therefore was long overdue for an overhaul.
For more information, please reach out to public relations at https://www.dayzerotv.com.
Contact
Cal Nguyen (Owner), Altare Productions
***@dayzerotv.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 12, 2017