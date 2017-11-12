 
Industry News





Fofanugget Productions becomes Altare Productions

The studio that created the award-winning "Day Zero" series currently streaming on Amazon Video has changed its namesake, but is still the same studio with its original purpose, content, copyright and ownership of the former.
 
 
Altare Productions
Altare Productions
OGDEN, Utah - Nov. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Fofanugget Productions has announced its name change to Altare Productions, to coincide with season 3 of the independent web TV series, Day Zero, which is still in production with star Shawn Stevens leading the cast, representing a new path and continued improvement in the works of Cal Nguyen who will still be responsible for heading operations, direction, screenwriting, filming and post-production.

Altare (pronounced all-taw-ray) in Latin stands for "altar", which is rooted in biblical Sacred Scripture as a command by God to build up His Church and her members as an offering and sacrifice to Him. The dove represents the Holy Spirit while the host (Bread of Life or Eucharist - the body, blood, soul and divinity of Jesus Christ) is cleverly symbolized as a film reel sitting underneath, wcj showing a wanton dominance of spiritual matters over the film world, one of the goals of the studio to invoke the help of the Holy Spirit through a ministry of evangelizing others with the medium of the arts.

For the curious, former Fofanugget Productions was inspired by inside humor between Mr. Nguyen and his brother TJ, who was a script editor on a number of season 2 episodes. It represented a cross between casinos with the name "nugget" in them and a Volkswagen vehicle from earlier times. This change recognizes it may have caused confusion among peers in the film industry as well as the audience, and therefore was long overdue for an overhaul.

For more information, please reach out to public relations at https://www.dayzerotv.com.

Contact
Cal Nguyen (Owner), Altare Productions
***@dayzerotv.com
End
Source:
Email:***@dayzerotv.com Email Verified
Tags:Fofanugget, Altare, Day Zero
Industry:Television
Location:Ogden - Utah - United States
Subject:Mergers
Page Updated Last on: Nov 12, 2017
