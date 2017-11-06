News By Tag
Free Copy Critique Offer Launches Two Weeks Before #GivingTuesday
Copywriter Mike Devaney is giving away free copy critiques to marketing professionals and entrepreneurs on a first-come, first-served basis this Tuesday. It's his way of contributing to "Giving Tuesday" before the holiday crush.
The copy critiques are not restricted by media, industry, or company (U.S. firms only). Each critique will include suggestions for improvement based on direct response marketing principles. As part of that process, the critique will include some line and copy editing.
Copy critiques are tremendously valuable because of the pressure facing marketing professionals today. In short, they're tasked with creating high-quality content, including lead generation content, consistently. The steady pressure naturally leads them to approve copy that simply doesn't pass the "persuasion test."
"All products, services, and causes must persuade the reader to take the next step... whatever that is. Without that next step, monetization efforts fail.
"A copy critique from a fresh set of eyes, trained in direct response marketing principles, can transform predictable, uninspiring copy into a sharp, persuasive tool."
Go to http://www.mikedevaney.com/
Mike Devaney is a copywriter, content marketer, and marketing consultant based in Seattle, WA. He specializes in writing copy that helps marketers remove the bottlenecks in their funnels
Contact
Mike Devaney
***@mikedevaney.com
