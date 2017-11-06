 
Industry News





Free Copy Critique Offer Launches Two Weeks Before #GivingTuesday

Copywriter Mike Devaney is giving away free copy critiques to marketing professionals and entrepreneurs on a first-come, first-served basis this Tuesday. It's his way of contributing to "Giving Tuesday" before the holiday crush.
 
 
SEATTLE - Nov. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Mike Devaney, a freelance copywriter, will be giving away five copy critiques on Tuesday, Nov 14th. To qualify, applicants must complete a short questionnaire available at www.mikedevaney.com/critique. The questionnaire link will remain active until the last critique is assigned. Winners will receive their critiques as Word documents, within five business days.

The copy critiques are not restricted by media, industry, or company (U.S. firms only). Each critique will include suggestions for improvement based on direct response marketing principles. As part of that process, the critique will include some line and copy editing.

Copy critiques are tremendously valuable because of the pressure facing marketing professionals today. In short, they're tasked with creating high-quality content, including lead generation content, consistently. The steady pressure naturally leads them to approve copy that simply doesn't pass the "persuasion test."

"All products, services, and causes must wcj persuade the reader to take the next step... whatever that is. Without that next step, monetization efforts fail. A common problem for internal marketing teams (including copywriters) is that they become too close to their subject matter. When that happens, they make assumption errors about their readers that weaken the copy's persuasion power," said Mike Devaney.

"A copy critique from a fresh set of eyes, trained in direct response marketing principles, can transform predictable, uninspiring copy into a sharp, persuasive tool."

Go to http://www.mikedevaney.com/critique/ to apply for a free critique on Tuesday, Nov 14th.

Mike Devaney is a copywriter, content marketer, and marketing consultant based in Seattle, WA. He specializes in writing copy that helps marketers remove the bottlenecks in their funnels

Mike Devaney
***@mikedevaney.com
