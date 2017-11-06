News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Planting People Growing Justice Press Publishes Inaugural Issue of Fearless Commerce
Fearless Commerce includes the stories of black women in all fields of endeavor. The magazine features my story and the history of Planting People Growing Justice LLC; Robin P. Hickman, CEO and founder of SoulTouch Productions;
The project was created by Hardy and Thomas. The 64-page publication is packed with profiles featuring women entrepreneurs who are making an impact within their local communities and on a national and international stage. The glossy, coffee-table size magazine includes the profiles of 24 black women entrepreneurs, presented in a question-and-
Each of the profiled women professionals has a message of diversity, inclusion and equity to impart. They talk candidly about the challenges they faced and overcame during their rise to prominence and their personal strategies for success. Community development is important to them and they're involved in a number of initiatives that foster future generations.
In addition to full-time operation of public companies and non-profit organizations, the featured entrepreneurs act as mentors, help create wcj public policies, are philanthropists, and work toward social justice. Their activities are designed to plant the seeds of hope in young people to show them what they're capable of while promoting civic responsibility.
The release of the first issue of Fearless Commerce magazine provides women around the world with a source of inspiration. The stories of the black women entrepreneurs are applicable to readers around the globe who are passionate about diverse, inclusive, and equitable community development.
Please show your support of black female entrepreneurs leading change in our community- order today: https://www.amazon.com/
Contact
PPGJ
Ngeri Nnachi
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse